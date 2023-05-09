FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Pivotal Game 5's are on tap as the Hurricanes and Kraken can make commanding 3-1 leads in their respective series and put their opponents on the brink of elimination. Both series have featured a lot of goals, which make them ideal for DFS play.

GOALIES

Akira Schmid, NJ vs. CAR ($8,100): Maybe Lindy Ruff is just playing mind games, but there are rumblings that the Devils may start MacKenzie Blackwood, who would be making his playoff debut. In such a high-scoring series, perhaps the Devils' goalies should be avoided, but they have a ton of firepower on offense. It may not matter if Schmid or Blackwood starts – Vitek Vanecek should probably be avoided altogether – and after the Devils offense came to life at home in Game 3, they have a very good chance of tying the series.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SEA ($8,400): There's not a ton of value in Oettinger in a series where the Kraken's depth has really shined. The good news is the Kraken aren't as good at home as they are on the road, and after getting pulled in Game 3, perhaps some additional rest would be good for Oettinger. They split the games in Dallas and there's a very good chance they'll split in Seattle, too.

VALUE PLAYS

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, CAR at NJ ($4,000): Kotkaniemi was limited to only one shot in Game 3 but his offense has been taken up a notch with three goals in the first two games. He's consistently played top-six minutes throughout the playoffs.

Max Domi, DAL at SEA ($4,400): Domi comes slightly cheaper than Wyatt Johnston ($4,500) but nonetheless has been quite productive in the series (four assists in three games), and plays with Joe Pavelski at even strength and shares the ice with Johnston with the second power play unit.

Tye Kartye, SEA vs. DAL ($3,800): An assist in Game 3 extends Kartye's point streak to two games and he's now averaging 12 minutes per game. His ice time remains limited but continues to play on the top line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Hurricanes

Jack Hughes (C - $9,500), Timo Meier (W - $6,400), Dawson Mercer (C - $4,100)

Hughes is the most gifted offensive player in this series and Meier finally snapped his slump, scoring a goal to end his nine-game drought in Game 3. He's been due for a while now and good goal scorers tend to score in bunches. Mercer is an excellent value play playing on this line.

DEFENSEMEN

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. DAL ($5,000): It looks like Dunn is finally finding his groove in the playoffs. His assist streak now stands at three games after scoring just one goal against the Avalanche in Round 1. The Kraken spread out their offense, which makes their forwards difficult to pick from, but their only bona fide puck mover on the blueline is Dunn.

Luke Hughes, NJ vs. CAR ($3,500): Hughes drew into the lineup for the injured Ryan Graves and he was excellent in just 14 minutes of play, collecting two assists. While his skating and playmaking ability may not be at the level of brother Quinn Hughes' yet, Hughes can be an excellent contributor on offense. Considering Hughes' upside, this could be an excellent value play at a position that doesn't usually offer many.

