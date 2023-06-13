FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's do-or-die territory for the Panthers, who need to win three straight to win the Cup. Despite tying the game in the third period (again) in Game 4, the Panthers could not overcome a 3-0 lead, ultimately falling one goal short.

The big storyline in Game 5 will be the status of Matthew Tkachuk, the Panthers' leading scorer with 11 goals and 24 points. Penalty trouble and a potential injury has limited Tkachuk's ice time in the series, and he is considered a game-time decision after taking a bit hit from Keegan Kolesar in Game 3.

The Knights' depth has been their strength in this series, and the Panthers stand little chance without their top playoff performer.

GOALIES

The starters are expected to be Sergei Bobrovsky and Adin Hill. The latter has been the better goalie in this series, sporting a .925 save percentage and 2.21 GAA against Bobrovsky's .875 save percentage and 3.74 GAA.

VALUE PLAYS

Anton Lundell, FLA at VGK ($7,500): The Panthers have been forced to mix up their lines all series but one of the most effective trios in Game 4 was Lundell and Sam Reinhart with Aleksander Barkov. Together, they generated eight shot attempts and a 66.67 CF% at 5-on-5. They were Paul Maurice's second-most common combo and, depending on Tkachuk's status, perhaps they will be their go-to line in Game 5. Lundell so far has three points in the series.

Brett Howden, VGK vs. FLA ($6,500): Howden has been held off the score sheet for two straight games but he's been an effective player with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone. They're Vegas' "third line" by name only, since Bruce Cassidy tends to spread out their ice time, and both Stone and Stephenson have multi-point games in this series. Howden has at least managed to register a shot in every single game, giving him chances to pick up a point.

LINE STACKS

Jack Eichel (C - $14,500), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $13,000), Ivan Barbashev (W - $8,000)

No need to overthink this one – this has been Vegas' most dangerous line with Marchessault at the forefront. He's two goals away from tying the record for most goals in a single playoff in the cap era, and Eichel has been similarly impressive as their top center. For a bit of extra value, designate Marchessault as the captain for 1.5x points. Barbashev is a good value play on his own and occasionally chips in with a point even though his offensive ceiling isn't nearly on the same level.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA at VGK ($12,500): It's a well-known fact that athletes play better once they gain dad strength. After Montour's wife went into labor during Game 1, Montour scored three points on 10 shots over the next three games. Jokes aside, between the two teams, Montour still possesses the most offensive upside. His aggressive offensive ability rivals any of the top-six forwards, making him the only real play among defensemen in showdown formats.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.