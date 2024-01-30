FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With just two games scheduled tonight, almost no NHL stars are available to select. Here are my recommendations among those few who are gearing up.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Blues are on a five-game winning streak, but they haven't made it look easy. Playing in three games over four days from Jan. 24-28, St. Louis earned 4-3 overtime wins against Vancouver, Seattle and LA. The Blues will face what should be an easier adversary tonight when they host Columbus, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Blues are in a tight battle for a Wild Card spot, so every point counts as they look to enter the break on a high note.

GOALIE

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. CLM ($7,900): I believe St. Louis will accomplish that goal, and Binnington should help the Blues do that. Like the rest of the team, Binnington has been effective recently, posting a 6-2-1 record, 2.20 GAA and .926 save percentage over his past nine contests. More to the point, there really isn't much else. In the other contest, the Kraken are heavy favorites against the Sharks, but Seattle is projected to start Philipp Grubauer ($8,200), who hasn't played since Dec. 9 because of a lower-body injury and has struggled this campaign with a 5-9-1 record, 3.25 GAA and .884 save percentage in 17 appearances.

VALUE PLAYS

Logan Couture, SJS vs. SEA ($4,800): With so few options, you might want to roll the dice on Couture. Sure, he has just one assist through four contests, but a slow start was to be expected after missing the first 45 games of the campaign due to a lower-body injury. He's still a high-end forward who had 27 goals and 67 points in 82 contests last season. Additionally, as noted above, Grubauer might get the nod for Seattle, which creates a favorable goaltending matchup for Couture. Even if the Sharks ultimately don't win, the stage might still be set for him to have his first impact game of the campaign.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Kraken at Sharks

Jared McCann (W - $7,100), Jordan Eberle (W - $5,500), Tomas Tatar (W - $4,000)

Although Eberle isn't having a standout campaign overall with nine goals and 28 points across 45 games, he's dialed it up recently, providing five goals and 12 points over his last 11 outings. Even on a busier night, Eberle would be worth picking up given the value he's providing at his current price.

McCann, who is listed as a winger, but is projected to serve as a center tonight, is just as hot. He's recorded at least a point in each of his last six games and has supplied six goals and six assists over his past eight appearances.

Tatar's run of success doesn't date back nearly as long, but he has contributed two goals and four points across his last four outings. However, you could consider swapping him out with Alexander Wennberg ($4,900). The 29-year-old has a mediocre eight goals and 20 points in 49 contests this season, but he's projected to play on the top power-play unit and fill the center role.

DEFENSEMAN

Nick Leddy, STL vs. CLM ($4,400): Leddy hasn't reached the 40-point milestone in a campaign since 2017-18 and that's not likely to change this year, but recently we've seen him perform like the Leddy of old. Over his last nine games, the 32-year-old blueliner has a goal and eight points. Columbus ranks 31st defensively with 3.73 goals per game, so he's well positioned to extend his hot run.

