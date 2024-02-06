FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

This is our first busy night since the All-Star break with eight games scheduled. There are plenty of high-end players to comb through as well as some interesting value plays, so here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton will be looking to extend its incredible 16-game winning streak tonight. The Oilers will be up against Vegas, which is a tough adversary, but if Edmonton can come out with a victory, then this will be tied for the longest winning streak of all time. The current record holder belongs to the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins, whose run went from March 9-April 10, 1993. You can watch the Oilers-Golden Knights, starting at 10:00 p.m. ET.

GOALIES

Anthony Stolarz, FLA vs. PHI ($8,600): Bobrovsky has won his last two starts while saving 47 of 50 shots (.940 save percentage). He's having a strong campaign overall too, posting an 8-4-2 record, 2.11 GAA and .916 save percentage across 15 contests. The Flyers rank 25th offensively with 2.86 goals per game, making them a favorable matchup for Stolarz.

Charlie Lindgren, WAS vs. MON ($8,300): Some caution is advised because Lindgren has struggled recently, posting a 4.63 GAA and an .853 save percentage over his last three outings. He's having a strong campaign, though, with a 2.58 GAA and a .916 save percentage and is up against the lowly Canadiens, who rank 28th offensively (2.69 goals per game), so this is a great opportunity for him to rebound.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at PIT ($7,500): With a 23-9-3 record, 2.20 GAA and .924 save percentage through 35 appearances, it's easy to like Hellebuyck, especially when he's this cheap. Pittsburgh is a decent adversary, but the Penguins are a somewhat below-average offensive squad, tied for 20th with 2.96 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

T.J. Oshie, WAS vs. MON ($4,800): Oshie had just two goals and four points through 21 contests before being unavailable from Dec. 17-Jan. 7 because of an upper-body injury. When he was able to return, Oshie took that as an opportunity to start fresh, supplying six goals and eight points over his last nine outings.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK vs. EDM ($4,200): Barbashev's on fire, contributing four goals and 11 points over his last six games. Edmonton is a tough adversary and has been getting strong goaltending from Stuart Skinner, so betting against the Oilers is a risk. However, the combination of Barbashev's recent success and low price makes him too tempting to pass up.

Jack Drury, CAR vs. VAN ($3,900): If you want someone particularly inexpensive, Drury has been quietly doing good work for a while, providing eight goals and 21 points across his last 33 contests, including three tallies and eight points over his past 11 games. That's in stark contrast to his early-season slump of just one point (an assist) over his first 15 appearances.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Devils

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,200), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,600), Jonathan Drouin (W - $4,500)

What will you get when you combine one of the best lines in the league with one of the worst defensive teams (the Devils rank 29th with 3.55 goals allowed per game)? Probably a ton of offense.

MacKinnon is on a 14-game scoring streak in which he's supplied 13 goals and 29 points. It's just the latest run in a fantastic campaign that's seen him provide 32 goals and 85 points through 50 outings.

Although overshadowed by MacKinnon, Rantanen is a star in his own right, supplying 27 goals and 66 points in 50 games this season. Drouin has looked good recently too with seven goals and 20 points over his past 22 contests.

Bruins vs. Flames

David Pastrnak (C - $10,000), Pavel Zacha (W - $4,900), James van Riemsdyk (W - $4,900)

Pastrnak is coming off back-to-back multi-point games, totaling three goals and five points. The 27-year-old is having a strong campaign overall with 33 goals and 72 points in 49 contests.

His linemates don't measure up to that level of production, but at least they're affordable. Zacha has 10 goals and 30 points in 45 contests, including three helpers over his past two games. Van Riemsdyk supplied a goal and three points in his last outing, giving his eight goals and 32 points in 45 appearances this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at NJD ($8,300): Makar is a high-end offensive defenseman who also happens to be red hot. The 25-year-old has contributed three goals and 11 points over his active seven-game scoring streak, which adds to his season totals of 12 markers and 59 points through 45 outings.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at BUF ($6,500): Heiskanen didn't play from Jan. 6-23 because of a lower-body injury, but he's hit the ground running since returning, supplying a goal and three points over his past two games. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to five goals and 30 points through 39 appearances in 2023-24.

Simon Nemec, NJD vs. COL ($4,600): The 19-year-old defenseman was quiet from Dec. 9-Jan. 3 with just two helpers across 12 games. However, he seems to have found his scoring touch, contributing a goal and eight points over his last 11 appearances.

