FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

We have a busy night ahead of us with 11 games on the docket, but surprisingly none of those contests start later than 9:00 p.m. ET, and even then, just one (the Red Wings visiting the Oilers). That will make things easier for those on the east coast who want to know how their picks played out before going to sleep. I have some recommendations that might help if you're looking to play tonight.

SLATE PREVIEW

Seattle and New Jersey, who played against each other Monday, will both take the ice again tonight, so fatigue might be a problem. The Kraken are the road team against the Islanders while the Devils are in Nashville. You should exercise particular caution with Seattle, which is also playing in its third road contest in just four days -- at least the Devils got to play at home Monday.

GOALIES

Thatcher Demko, VAN at CHI ($8,600): Demko is about as good a pick as you could hope for. He's having a strong campaign with a 28-9-1 record, 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage through 28 contests and is facing one of the league's weakest offensives in the Blackhawks, who are tied for 31st with 2.08 goals per game.

Joel Hofer, STL at TOR ($7,500): This is a risky one, but inexpensive goaltenders almost always are. Hofer is on a personal three-game winning streak in which he's saved 92 of 99 shots (.929 save percentage), and he's done fine this campaign with a 10-8-0 record, 2.77 GAA and .913 save percentage in 19 contests. Toronto is a tough adversary, but the Leafs should be a bit more manageable tonight without their top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who is expected to be suspended.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. LAK ($7,100): Another affordable option. Luukkonen has been one of the league's best goaltenders in recent weeks, posting a 1.75 GAA and .935 save percentage over his past 11 contests, which gives him a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 28 games overall. He's so cheap because the Sabres haven't been great, resulting in him posting a 12-13-2 record this season, and the Kings are a good team. However, LA is 4-8-6 over its last 18 games, so Luukkonen has an opportunity here.

VALUE PLAYS

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at OTT ($5,000): Gaudreau has done well recently, recording five assists over his active four-game scoring streak along with nine helpers across his last nine outings. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent this campaign, which has limited him to seven goals and 34 points in 51 appearances, so I can only recommend him during his hot stretches like this one.

T.J. Oshie, WAS vs. COL ($4,900): Oshie has done a complete 180. After recording just two goals and four points over his last 21 appearances, he then missed time due to an upper-body injury and has gone on to contribute seven goals and 11 points across 13 contests since returning. If the 37-year-old continues to play like he has been, his price will exceed the value category soon.

Nils Hoglander, VAN at CHI ($3,800): Hoglander has found the back of the net in each of his last two games, bringing him up to 16 goals and 22 points in 51 outings this season. Although he's averaging just 11:08 of ice time in 2023-24, he's projected to play on the top line alongside Elias Pettersson, which should give him some scoring opportunities, especially against a struggling team like the Blackhawks, who rank 28th defensively (3.50 goals allowed per game).

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Ducks at Canadiens

Leo Carlsson (C - $5,000), Adam Henrique (W - $5,500), Ryan Strome (C - $4,100)

Anaheim and Montreal are both poor defensively, so this could be a high-scoring game. On the Canadiens' side, they rank 29th while allowing 3.52 goals per game.

Montreal will have a tough time stopping Henrique in particular. The veteran forward has been superb recently with five goals and 16 points across 13 outings. He's the hottest member of this unit, but Strome is on a roll too with three goals over his last three contests. The only downside to Strome is he's a center despite being projected to serve as a winger tonight.

Carlsson has done alright too with two assists over his past two contests. However, if you need a winger instead of another center, you could swap him for Troy Terry ($6,200), who has provided six goals and 15 points over 13 games since returning from an upper-body injury.

Bruins vs. Lightning

Charlie Coyle (C - $6,900), David Pastrnak (W - $10,300), Brad Marchand (W - $7,500)

Pastrnak has been one of the league's top forwards this campaign, contributing 33 goals and 75 points through 52 outings. He's showing no signs of slowing down either -- over his past 18 games, he has eight goals and 18 points.

Coyle isn't at Pastrnak's level, but lately, the 31-year-old center has been almost keeping pace with four goals and 15 points across his last 11 contests. That gives Coyle 18 goals and 45 points in 52 appearances in 2023-24. Marchand rounds out the unit with 25 goals and 48 points in 52 games, including eight tallies and 11 points over his last 11 outings.

Tampa Bay is a tough opponent overall, but the Lightning rank 24th defensively with 3.30 goals allowed per game.

Blues at Maple Leafs

Robert Thomas (C - $7,900), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $7,000), Jordan Kyrou (W - $6,900)

As noted above, the Maple Leafs shouldn't be taken lightly, but they aren't expected to be playing at full strength and they've been inconsistent defensively, allowing 3.22 goals per game, which puts them 21st in the league.

Thomas is having a superb campaign with 18 goals and 57 points through 51 contests, including two markers and 13 points over his past eight appearances. His linemates, Buchnevich and Kyrou, are major scoring threats as well, having each provided 17 goals and 40 points in 2023-24. Kyrou also has the advantage of being hot, entering this contest with four goals and six points over his last four appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS vs. NJD ($8,000): Josi has been a stable contributor this season with his longest point drought being just three appearances from Dec. 19-23. Since that slump, the blueliner hasn't even been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back contests. Josi's up to 11 goals and 47 points in 52 outings, including three goals and 15 points over his last 11 games.

Victor Hedman, TBL at BOS ($7,100): Hedman is entering tonight's action after contributing two goals and 12 points over his past nine outings. That brings him up to nine goals and 52 points in 51 appearances, which is good for fourth in the defensemen scoring race.

Rasmus Sandin, WAS vs. COL ($3,800): Sandin has slumped in 2023-24, providing just two goals and 15 points through 43 games, compared to his 35-point performance last season. The 23-year-old has been productive recently, though, supplying two markers and four points over his past five contests, which makes him a solid value play.

