FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are four games today and all of them have the potential to be the final game in their respective series. We should see intense action and fun games with so much at stake. Here are some recommendations if you want to compliment the contests with some DFS play.

SLATE PREVIEW

Of tonight's upcoming contests, the heaviest favorite by far is the Hurricanes in their home matchup against the Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET start), based on the moneyline provided by oddsmakers. That's completely understandable given the massive gap in the regular season between Carolina (52-23-7 with a plus-63 goal differential) and New York (39-27-16 with a minus-17 differential). To the Islanders' credit, they've at least kept the series interesting, keeping each contest within two goals, but it's difficult to imagine them pulling off the huge comeback required to advance to the second round.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NYI ($8,500): Andersen is part of the reason Carolina's chances of winning are so overwhelming. After posting a 13-2-0 record, 1.84 GAA and .932 save percentage in 16 regular-season appearances, he has carried that dominance into the playoffs by stopping 103 of 112 shots (.920 save percentage) over four starts. The Islanders ranked 22nd offensively with 2.99 goals per contest during the 2023-24 campaign, so this has been a favorable matchup for Andersen.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. TOR ($8,200): Toronto excelled in the regular season, finishing with 3.63 goals per game, second in the league. However, Swayman has limited the Maple Leafs to just four goals on 91 shots (.956 save percentage) over three playoff contests. Part of that might be due to Toronto's top players working through injuries. Mitchell Marner might be still dealing with the lingering effects of the ankle injury he returned from April 6, William Nylander similarly might not be 100 percent after missing the first three games of the first round due to an undisclosed injury and Auston Matthews has been battling an illness that forced him to exit Saturday's Game 4 before its conclusion and has left him questionable tonight. All that has combined to make Toronto an easier matchup than usual.

VALUE PLAYS

Jake DeBrusk, BOS vs. TOR ($5,500): DeBrusk has excelled against the Maple Leafs in the first round, collecting three goals and five points over four outings. He starting to come out into his own when it comes to postseason play -- the 27-year-old also accumulated four goals and six points in seven playoff outings last year.

Casey Mittelstadt, COL at WPG ($5,500): While the Avalanche's stars have done their part against Winnipeg, Mittelstadt has played a key supporting role with a goal and five points in four playoff contests. He also had 18 goals and 57 points in 80 regular-season outings between Buffalo and Colorado.

Jason Zucker, NAS at VAN ($4,600): Although Nashville is down 3-1 in its first-round series, Zucker has done his part by contributing a goal and three points across four contests. The Canucks won't have goaltender Thatcher Demko (knee) on Tuesday and might also be missing Casey DeSmith (undisclosed), so there is an opportunity here for the Predators' forwards.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Avalanche at Jets

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,700), Mikko Rantanen (W – $9,200), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $8,300)

The Avalanche's top line is expensive, but even in the playoffs against a high-caliber goaltender like Connor Hellebuyck, Colorado's best have continued to excel. MacKinnon has two goals and seven points in four playoff outings after providing an incredible 140 points (51 goals) in the regular season. Rantanen has done an admirable job of keeping pace, supplying six helpers so far in the first round. He was similarly effective in the 2023-24 campaign, ending with 42 goals and 104 points in 80 appearances.

Nichushkin was limited to 54 games during the regular season, but was great when available, contributing 28 goals and 53 points. He'll go into Tuesday's action riding a five-game goal-scoring streak in which he's collected eight markers, including six in the playoffs.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at WPG ($7,800): Makar is simply among the best offensive defensemen in the league. He excelled in the regular season with 21 goals and 90 points across 77 outings and hasn't slowed in the playoffs, providing another two goals and eight points over four contests. Makar should continue to produce at a high level going forward.

Josh Manson, COL at WPG ($4,300): Manson doesn't come with nearly as impressive a resume compared to his teammate Makar, but Manson can provide good value at his current price point. The 32-year-old blueliner has supplied a goal and three points in four postseason games this year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.