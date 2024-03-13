FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are just four games on the docket tonight, but we might see plenty of offense, especially with the likes of Edmonton (though as you'll see below, just Edmonton's goaltender made my list tonight), Vancouver and Colorado all slated to play. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Avalanche did have a game last night, so fatigue might be a bit of a factor there, but the other seven squads set to play are rested. Meanwhile, Washington is in the first half of a back-to-back, which might influence the squad's lineup decisions Wednesday.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NAS ($8,500): Hellebuyck did endure a rare rough patch from Feb. 25-March 9 in which he stopped just 145 of 163 shots (.890 save percentage), but he ended that slump Monday with a 23-save shutout victory over the Capitals. The 30-year-old netminder has been fantastic overall with a 30-14-3 record, 2.30 GAA and .922 save percentage through 47 games.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. WAS ($8,300): Skinner has had a rollercoaster of a campaign with extreme high and low points, but he's presently going through one of his good stretches, recording a 4-0-1 record, 1.54 GAA and .947 save percentage over his past six contests. That brings him up to a 29-13-3 record, 2.58 GAA and .907 save percentage across 47 appearances overall. The Capitals rank 29th offensively this year with just 2.65 goals per game, so this figures to be a very favorable matchup for Skinner.

VALUE PLAYS

Nils Hoglander, VAN vs. COL ($4,500): Hoglander is entering Wednesday's action on a four-game scoring streak in which he's supplied two goals and five points. The 23-year-old is up to 20 markers and 31 points in 64 outings this season. Although the Avalanche are a strong adversary, they are middling defensively, allowing 3.00 goals per game, which ties for 14th in the league.

Brandon Saad, STL vs. LAK ($4,200): Saad has been strong recently, providing six goals and 10 points over his past 13 games. He's still having a fairly bland campaign in 2023-24 with 19 markers and 31 points in 65 contests, but Saad is great value as long as he stays hot.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Avalanche at Canucks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,200), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,500), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $8,600)

Although there is some reluctance to go back to the Avalanche's top line when they already played Tuesday, Vancouver is missing its top goaltender in Thatcher Demko (knee), so Colorado's forwards have a golden chance to have a productive game.

MacKinnon certainly knows how to take advantage of an opportunity, having collected 41 tallies and 113 points in 66 contests this season. He's also on a 13-game scoring streak in which he's contributed nine goals and 28 points.

Rantanen is red hot too. He's provided four goals and 14 points over the course of his active 10-game point streak. The 27-year-old is up to 33 markers and 88 points through 66 outings overall. Nichushkin rounds out the line and has two goals and four points over two appearances since returning from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He's provided 24 goals and 46 points in 42 contests this season.

Kings at Blues

Phillip Danault (C - $5,800), Trevor Moore (W - $7,200), Kevin Fiala (W - $6,900)

If you're seeking a cheaper alternative, the Kings' second unit is great. Fiala has been the highlight of the trio recently, supplying eight goals and 14 points across his past 11 outings, giving him 21 goals and 57 points through 64 appearances this season. Moore is having a good time too with four goals and eight points over his last eight appearances. The 28-year-old has already established a career high in goals (25) and his 45 points is just three shy of his personal best in that category.

Danault has been somewhat more of a mixed bag recently. He's averaged out to a strong five goals and six points over his last seven outings but has also been held off the scoresheet three times in that span. He's also having a mixed campaign with 15 goals and 38 points in 64 contests.

It's still fine to take Danault for the sake of rounding out the unit, but teammate Anze Kopitar (C - $6,400) isn't that much more expensive, and he's having a significantly stronger season with 18 goals and 53 points through 64 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. COL ($7,400): Hughes leads all defensemen with 76 points (13 goals) through 66 contests this season. He's showing no signs of slowing either with a goal and six points over his last four outings.

Drew Doughty, LAK at STL ($5,800): Doughty has been a steady contributor recently, being held off the scoresheet just three times over his past 13 appearances while providing three goals and 14 points. He's up to 14 goals and 41 points in 64 games this campaign.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.