FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only three games in the NHL on Wednesday as the Rangers play the second game of back-to-back contests, this time taking on the Islanders. The Lightning are playing their second game in two nights as they face the Ducks in Anaheim after playing the Kings on Tuesday. Finally, St. Louis will host Edmonton. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. NYR ($7,500): Sorokin is coming off his worst start of the season as he gave up five goals on 26 shots to the Lightning on Saturday. He was on the bench Sunday against the Panthers and will get a chance to redeem himself against the Rangers. He played the Rangers only once last season, stopping 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss. Sorokin was a top-five goaltender last season, going 26-18-8 with a 2.40 GAA and a .925 save percentage along with seven shutouts. Look for Sorokin to get back on track Wednesday.

John Gibson, ANA vs. TB ($7,000): The Ducks finally return home after a five-game road trip and face a tired Lightning team who lost to the Kings on Tuesday 4-2. Gibson has looked sharp at times this season, most notably in a 2-1 shootout loss to Boston on Oct. 20 as he stopped 35 shots, but he has struggled most of the time. He is exceptionally inexpensive Wednesday, allowing you to get better players up front.

VALUE PLAYS

Barclay Goodrow, NYR at NYI ($4,000): Goodrow snapped a five-game pointless streak Tuesday with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss versus Colorado. Goodrow has two goals and four points in seven games after a career-high 13 goals and 33 points last season.

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. TB ($4,800): Vatrano has slotted onto the second line quite nicely in his first season with the Ducks, playing alongside Mason McTavish and Ryan Strome. He also sees second unit power play time and is off to a nice start with three goals in six games.

Kaapo Kakko, NYR at NYI ($4,300): The value of Kakko is that he is playing on the first line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider as well as the second power play. The problem thus far is that the Rangers are not scoring a lot at this time with 22 goals in seven games. Kakko has two goals this season but is capable of breaking out at any time. He is worth a selection in filling out your roster due to his price.

Corey Perry, TB at ANA ($4,600): Perry has two goals and four points in seven games as a fourth line player but has value as he plays on the second power play. He has a goal and an assist with the man-advantage this season and has averaged 2:10 per game on the power play. He returns to the city where he spent the first 14 years of his NHL career, winning the Hart Trophy with the Ducks in 2010-11.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Blues

Connor McDavid (C - $10,100), Evander Kane (W -$8,000), Kailer Yamamoto (W - $4,500)

There are not too many times you are going to see the Oilers score six times with McDavid not picking up a solitary point. But that happened Monday as he is on a two-game pointless streak. McDavid still has five goals and 10 points in six games while linemate Kane has clicked nicely with both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as the Oilers switch up their lines often. Kane has two goals and five points as well as 30 shots on goal this season. Yamamoto has only one assist in five games but moves up to the top line and is an inexpensive addition if you can't afford Draisaitl in your lineup.

Blues vs. Oilers

Vladimir Tarasenko (W-$8,800), Robert Thomas (C-$6,200), Brayden Schenn (C-$6,200)

This could be a high-scoring affair. Tarasenko is off to a great start with two goals and six points in four games as the Blues have played less games than any other team in the NHL. Thomas has yet to score but has four helpers, while Schenn moved onto the line when Pavel Buchnevich was injured Opening Night and has played only once. Schenn has a goal and five points thus far as all three line up as well on the top power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. NYR ($6,600): Dobson is showing why he was the 12th player taken off the board in the 2018 Draft. The talented defenseman had 13 goals and 51 points last season as a 21-year-old and has picked it right back up in the early going with two goals and five points in six games. Dobson quarterbacks the power play and has a goal and an assist with the man-advantage while averaging 3:44 per game.

Tyson Barrie, EDM at STL ($4,400): Barrie scored his first of the season Monday and has all three of his points on the power play in six games. Barrie led all defensemen in points two seasons ago with 48 in 56 games but dropped off last season as he managed seven goals and 41 points in 73 contests. The Oilers have an awesome first power play as they should have with McDavid and Draisaitl leading the way as well as Barrie being their quarterback.

