FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on the Wednesday slate. The Rangers host Tampa Bay in the opening game, while a tired Calgary team travels to Winnipeg to take on the rested Jets. Edmonton, 3-1 winners over LA on Tuesday, go across town to take on Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at NYR ($7,900): Vasilevskiy has been red-hot of late, winning three in a row and giving up only one goal on 100 shots in the three victories. There is no better time to get hot as it is approaching the playoffs and Vasilevskiy is certainly that. He is 34-20-4 with a 2.57 GAA and .918 save percentage as he has re-established himself as a top-three goaltender in the NHL. Vasilevskiy will face the Rangers who are 12th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.34 goals per contest.

Jack Campbell, EDM at ANA ($8,400): Campbell has had a horrible season for the Oilers, but has won three straight and he is coming off a 36-save shutout Saturday versus the same Ducks. Campbell came over to Edmonton this season from Toronto, where he was expected to be the Oilers' No. 1 netminder, but he has been surpassed by Stuart Skinner. Nevertheless, Campbell was outstanding versus the Ducks on Saturday and the hope is that he has turned his season around. Campbell is 20-9-4 with a 3.48 GAA and .886 save percentage. His opponents – the Ducks – are second-worst in NHL scoring, averaging only 2.49 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Trevor Zegras, ANA vs. EDM ($5,700): Zegras is only one point off his career high in points, as he has 60 in his sophomore season. Zegras is the Ducks top player and has four goals and 15 points with the man-advantage. He centers the top line as well as the first power play.

Andrew Mangiapane, CGY at WPG ($4,800): Mangiapane saw his three-game point streak come to an end Tuesday. While he has not been the goal scorer he was last season when he found the back of the net 35 times, Mangiapane still has 16 goals and 38 points this season. He has had a big drop in production on the power play despite getting more ice time with the man-advantage, but Mangiapane has been shooting the puck just as much this season – 175 shots in 78 games – as last last with 185 shots on goal in 82 games.

Vladislav Namestnikov, WPG vs. CGY ($3,800): Namestnikov has had a lot more success since his trade from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, scoring twice and adding seven assists in 15 games. Namestnikov has three assists in his last two games as he has settled in nicely on the second line, between Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers. Namestnikov had only six goals and 15 points in 57 games for the Lightning before the trade.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Ducks

Leon Draisaitl (C-$10,200), Evander Kane (W-$7,200), Kailer Yamamoto (W-$4,100)

Draisaitl has been on quite a tear of late, picking up points in each of his last 13 games, scoring 10 times and adding 17 assists. That's even hotter than his teammate Connor McDavid, who has eight goals and 15 assists during the same 13-game point streak. Draisaitl has 51 goals and a career high 123 points, including a phenomenal 31 goals and 29 assists on the power play. Kane suffered a bad cut across his wrist earlier in the season that required surgery and forced him to miss 31 games. Kane has 15 goals and 27 points in 37 games this season, and he has been shooting the puck a lot of late with 25 shots on goal in his last four games. Yamamoto has been pointless in his last two games but had two goals and seven points in his previous seven contests. His inexpensive value makes him a great play Wednesday.

Jets vs. Flames

Kyle Connor (W - $7,400), Pierre-Luc Dubois (C -$7,100), Mark Scheifele (C - $6,600)

Connor went through a tough time recently as he was pointless in six straight games. Connor has turned it around of late, scoring three times and adding two helpers in his last five games. he has 30 goals and 78 points in 77 games this season and once again hit the 30-goal mark for the fifth time in his last six seasons – missing only in the COVID shortened 2020-21 season, scoring 26 times when only 56 games were played. Dubois had a goal and an assist versus New Jersey on Sunday, giving him 26 goals and 60 points, only one point shy of equaling his career high set during the 2018-19 season with Columbus. Dubois has been a star on the power play with 10 goals and 21 points. Scheifele has a career high 39 goals but will miss the 40-assist mark for the first time in five seasons as he has only 25 helpers in 2022-23. The trio also play together on the top power play, where they have combined for 28 goals and 40 assists this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Mattias Ekholm, EDM at ANA ($4,300): Ekholm has been great offensively since his trade from Nashville, tallying three times and adding eight assists in 17 games. Ekholm had only five goals and 18 points in 57 games with the Predators, but did not see a lot of power play time with Roman Josi getting all of the first power play time. Ekholm is a great price and picked up a pair of helpers Saturday versus Wednesday's opponents, the Ducks.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. EDM ($5,000): Fowler has 10 goals and 34 assists this season, setting career highs in both categories. He quarterbacks the first power play and has four goals and 13 points with the man-advantage.

