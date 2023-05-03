FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The final two series of the second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs open Wednesday, as Carolina hosts New Jersey and Edmonton travels to Vegas. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Akira Schmid, NJ at CAR ($7,800): Schmid took over the New Jersey net after Game 2 against the Rangers, as the Devils were down 2-0. Schmid stole the show, winning four of the last five games, enabling the Devils to win the best-of-seven series. He gave up five goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 loss in Game 6, but was outstanding in the four victories -- giving up only two goals on 113 shots. Schmid was 9-5-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage during the 2022-23 regular-season campaign. He has never faced the Hurricanes in his brief NHL career.

Stuart Skinner, EDM at VGK ($8,000): Skinner struggled mightily during the opening round versus LA, but he eventually was victorious in the Oilers' opening round win. Skinner was 3-2 with a .890 save percentage against LA, after a 29-14-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage in the regular season. Skinner was 2-0-1 versus the Golden Knights in the regular season, giving up 11 goals on 90 shots. Despite the stats, look for Skinner and the Oilers to defeat the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

VALUE PLAYS

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. NJ ($4,600): The 21-year-old sophomore had two goals and two assists in six games in the first round of the playoffs versus the Islanders. Jarvis had a good 2022-23 season, scoring 14 times and adding 25 assists in 82 games. He sees first unit time on the power play, as well as on even-strength situations.

William Karlsson, VGK vs. EDM ($4,700): Karlsson had a great opening round, scoring four times and adding an assist in five games against the Jets. Karlsson had a good 2022-23 regular season, scoring 14 goals and picking up 39 assists. He sees action on the second line with Reilly Smith and Michael Amadio, as well as second unit power play time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Golden Knights

Connor McDavid (C - $10,000), Leon Draisaitl (C -$9,500), Evander Kane (W - $6,000)

McDavid seemed to have trouble in the opening round, but still ended up with three goals and 10 points in six games. McDavid had only one assist in his first two playoff games versus the Kings, but finished up with nine points in the last four games. He had a career year with 64 goals and 89 assists, including 71 points on the power play. Draisaitl finished the season with 128 points, second-best in the NHL – trailing only McDavid – and had seven goals and 11 points in the opening round, as he was the Oilers best player. Kane is the third member of the line, and he had three goals and four points in six games against the Kings. Kane had 20 shots on goal and 30 hits in the opening round, as his robust play was critical in Edmonton's success. This is the best line in the NHL and all three should be in your DFS lineup Wednesday.

Devils at Hurricanes

Nico Hischier (C-$6,200), Jesper Bratt (W-$5,200), Tomas Tatar (W-$4,200)

If you are taking the Oilers top line, you will need some less expensive players in your lineup, and the Devils' top line fits the bill. Hischier is on a five-game point streak with an assist in each game. He had his best season to date in the NHL, scoring 31 times and adding 49 assists in the regular season. Bratt had a goal and four points in the seven-game series against the Rangers, after tying his career high in points during the regular season with 73. Tatar had only one goal in the first round, but it was the game-winner in Game 7 against the Rangers. He completed the 2022-23 regular-season campaign with 20 goals and 48 points in 68 games. Hischier had two goals and an assist in four games versus Carolina this season, while Tatar had three helpers. Bratt was the star with four goals and six points in four games.

DEFENSEMEN

Brent Burns, CAR vs. NJ ($6,800): Burns had five assists in six games in the Hurricanes opening round win over the Islanders. Burns had a great regular season, tallying 18 times and adding 43 assists. He was a stud on the power play with four goals and 23 points.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VGK ($5,500): Bouchard was outstanding versus the Kings, scoring twice and adding eight assists, as he picked up at least a point in all six games. He came into his own after Tyson Barrie was sent to Nashville at the trade deadline, taking over quarterbacking the best power play in the NHL. Bouchard had five goals and 14 assists in 18 games after the trade, giving the 23-year-old defenseman eight goals and 32 assists in 82 regular-season games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.