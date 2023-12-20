FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are just three games scheduled tonight, so our options are limited when constructing daily teams. To further complicate matters, two of the six squads playing tonight — the Islanders and the Kings — are on the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue might be a factor. Still, there are some options worth highlighting.

SLATE PREVIEW

You won't find Alex Ovechkin, who is set to face the Islanders on Wednesday, among my recommendations, but the Capitals captain is someone to keep in the back of your mind. His current 13-game goal-scoring drought is the longest of his career, and he's found the back of the net just five times this year. At the age of 38, it's reasonable to believe Ovechkin is on the decline, but even so, is his recent play truly a full reflection of who he is now, or is he working through a cold spell? His FanDuel price is just $6,700, which makes him an interesting option if he starts to show signs of rebounding down the road.

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, LAK vs. SEA, $8,100: Talbot ended up getting Tuesday's game off, so he will likely start Wednesday versus Seattle. While LA is on the second half of a back-to-back, Talbot is still a solid pick thanks to his fantastic 13-5-2 record, 2.02 GAA and .926 save percentage in 20 contests this season. It's also worth remembering that the Kraken have struggled offensively this year, ranking 28th with 2.70 goals per game. Talbot saved 17 of 19 shots in a 3-2 shootout win in Seattle on Saturday.

James Reimer, DET at WPG, $7,500: There aren't many goaltending options tonight, but Reimer is an interesting choice given his solid 2.61 GAA and .908 save percentage in nine contests. Detroit is missing Ville Husso (lower body) and Alex Lyon (upper body), so the Red Wings are likely to lean heavily on Reimer for now, who should be up to the challenge. On a busier night, I might shy away from betting against the Jets' offense, which ranks 13th with 3.30 goals per game, but at least Reimer's low price point helps compensate for the added risk.

VALUE PLAYS

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, NYI at WAS, $4,000: Pageau has just two goals and 13 points in 31 contests this season, but he's going through a solid stretch in which he's provided two goals and eight points over his last 13 games. The 31-year-old has also been held off the scoresheet just once over his last four appearances.

Simon Holmstrom, NYI at WAS, $3,600: Holmstrom has managed to provide five goals and eight points over his last 10 contests, including three markers over his past four games. The 22-year-old is unlikely to keep up this pace, but with his low price and the lack of good options tonight on the value side, it's not a bad idea to take a chance on Holmstrom while he's hot.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kings vs. Kraken

Anze Kopitar (C - $7,300), Adrian Kempe (W - $7,500), Quinton Byfield (W - $5,900)

Kopitar is on a three-game goal-scoring streak and has recorded at least a point in seven of his last eight contests, giving him to three goals and 10 points in that span. Although he's 36 years old, age hasn't caught up with Kopitar yet; he has 13 goals and 29 points in 28 contests this year.

Kempe isn't enjoying the same type of hot streak, but he has remained effective, providing a goal and seven points over his last eight appearances. The 27-year-old is up to nine goals and 27 points in 28 contests in 2023-24.

Byfield is having a strong campaign, too — especially relative to his cost — with eight goals and 23 points in 28 outings. Unlike his linemates, though, he's working through a bit of a rough patch with two assists over his past five games.

Islanders at Capitals

Bo Horvat (C - $8,400), Mathew Barzal (W - $8,300), Anders Lee (W - $4,500)

I don't love recommending two forward lines that also played yesterday, but that's the kind of compromise you need to make on a day with just three games. What makes the decision to highlight the Islanders' top unit easier is how hot they've been.

Horvat has an incredible eight goals and 17 points over his last 11 contests and Barzal has been roughly as effective, supplying five goals and 17 points over his past 10 games. To put that into context, the two forwards are part of a four-way tie for third place in the scoring race dating back to Nov. 28.

Lee hasn't been nearly as good, providing eight goals and 11 points in 31 contests this year. The silver lining is he did score a power-play goal Tuesday to help the Islanders earn a 3-1 win over Edmonton.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI at WAS, $8,700: Dobson ranks third in the blueliner scoring race with 33 points (five goals) in 31 contests this season. He's been a consistent contributor with his longest point drought lasting just two games from Nov. 11-13. More recently, he's supplied 12 assists over his last eight contests while being held off the scoresheet just once over that stretch.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET at WPG, $5,500: Gostisbehere is having a solid campaign with five goals and 23 points in 30 contests this season. Detroit has been leaning on the defenseman heavily on the power play, giving him an average of 4:04 of ice time with the man advantage this year. Of his 23 points, 13 have come with the man advantage, including a pair of assists against Anaheim on Monday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.