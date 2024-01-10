FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

After a busy Tuesday, we have just three contests scheduled tonight. The Flyers will host the Canadiens starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Wild will play in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. ET and finally, the Golden Knights will play in Colorado at 10:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

All six teams are rested going into Wednesday's action, but Montreal and Vegas are gearing up for the first half of a back-to-back, which might have some influence on their lineup decisions. The Golden Knights also have a big X-Factor in terms of goaltending with Adin Hill (undisclosed) potentially getting close to returning after he resumed practicing Friday while Logan Thompson (illness) is set to miss Wednesday's game. If Hill isn't able to return tonight, then Jiri Patera, who has a 3.98 GAA and an .897 save percentage in four games, would be forced to deal with the high-powered Avalanche offense.

GOALIES

Samuel Ersson, PHI vs. MON ($8,100): Ersson has been a strong option recently, posting a 3-2-1 record, 1.91 GAA and .934 save percentage over his last six outings. The Canadiens rank 28th offensively with 2.74 goals per game, so Montreal should be a favorable matchup.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. VGK ($7,900): Goalies are always hard to pick on a night like this. There are just six options and with Hill's status unknown, there are really just five. Outside of Hart, who I already selected, my other choices to recommend were Cayden Primeau (3.30 GAA and facing the Flyers), Marc-Andre Fleury (3.12 GAA and up against Dallas) and Scott Wedgewood (3.17 GAA and facing the Wild). Of those three, Wedgewood has some appeal given Minnesota's recent struggles, but his $8,400 price tag does a lot to negate that, given his own poor play. Then there's Georgiev, who isn't fantastic either with a 2.97 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 34 games, but he does win on most nights (22-9-2 record) thanks to tremendous goal support and there's a chance Vegas will be sending out Patera tonight, which would further increase Georgiev's chances. Ultimately, picking Georgiev still speaks to the lack of good options, but there is something fun about nights like this where compromises are necessary.

VALUE PLAYS

Jamie Benn, DAL vs. MIN ($5,200): Benn endured a cold spell from Dec. 4-27, registering four assists in 11 contests, but he's put that behind him by contributing three goals and five points over his past six outings. His recent success is partially thanks to his role on the top power-play unit — three of those five points being collected with the man advantage.

Jonathan Drouin, COL vs. VGK ($5,000): Drouin has been fantastic for his price recently, scoring six goals and 13 points over his last 13 appearances. If Patera does start for Vegas tonight, then that would further increase the likelihood of Drouin contributing.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars vs. Wild

Roope Hintz (C - $7,200), Jason Robertson (W - $8,200), Joe Pavelski (W - $7,500)

Minnesota has been in a freefall lately, losing five of their last six games while allowing at least three goals in all those contests, so the Stars are facing the Wild at an opportune time. That sets the stage for Robertson to have yet another great night.

The 24-year-old has been a steady presence for the Stars this season, providing 14 goals and 40 points through 39 appearances. He's recorded at least a point in nine of his last 10 outings, totaling five goals and 13 points in that span.

His linemates haven't been as steady lately, but Pavelski and Hintz are stars in their own right, each recording 35 points so far this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. VGK ($9,000): Makar has been somewhat limited due to injury this season, but he's remained fantastic when healthy, providing nine goals and 48 points in 36 contests, including 22 points with the man advantage. He's entering Wednesday's action on a four-game scoring streak in which he's contributed a goal and seven points.

Jamie Drysdale, PHI vs. MON ($5,500): Set to make his Flyers debut, Drysdale is likely to get every opportunity with Philadelphia after being acquired from Anaheim on Monday in a trade involving top prospect Cutter Gauthier. Drysdale has missed substantial portions of the past two seasons due to injury, but he has the potential to be a great offensive defenseman and has been fairly productive when healthy in 2023-24, collecting a goal and five points across 10 outings.

