Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for February 27th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: NHL Best Bets for Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-19-7) make the second stop on a five-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-16-8) on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Golden Knights kicked off the road trip with a 4-3 loss in a shootout on Saturday. The good news is that Vegas scored at least three goals for the fourth straight outing, and VGK has lit the lamp at least three times in 13 of the past 15 contests.

For the Maple Leafs, they hammered VGK by a 7-3 count at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. They also capped off the perfect four-game road trip with a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, scoring four or more goals in seven straight contest. The Leafs have gone for three or more goals in 13 of the past 15 outings, too.

The Leafs fired out to a quick start in Vegas in the first meting, as Jake McCabe, David Kampf, John Tavares and Max Domi each scored in the first period. After the third goal at 14:20, Adin Hill was relieved, with Logan Thompson coming on in relief. However, the latter wasn't much help.

William Karlsson pulled the Knights within 4-1 at 0:51 of the second period, but Domi scored a second goal at 11:44, and Pontus Holmberg make it 6-1 at 15:36 on an unassisted goal. The Knights answered with two goals early in the third, slicing the lead to 6-3, but that's as close as they'd come before Auston Matthews put a bow on the scoring at 10:35 of the final period.

Hill (14-5-2, 2.27 GAA, .927 SV%, 2 SO) is confirmed to start the rematch, as he looks for redemption in T-Dot. Ilya Samsonov (14-4-6, 3.18 GAA, .883 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to get the starting nod for the home side.

The Leafs have been on fire defensively, but they can certainly be had if the Golden Knights are running hot on offense. However, since we just saw this movie less than a week ago, and it was a horror show for the Knights, roll with Toronto on the moneyline on home ice.

NHL Money Line Bets for Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs ML (-160 at Caesars)

NHL fans in NC have big news on deck with North Carolina Sports Betting going live as of March 11, 2024. If you're a North Carolina resident or just passing through the Tar Heel State, check out the latest North Carolina betting promos to see a large variety of offers that will be ready for the taking when it goes live. The Caesars North Carolina promo code is anticipated to be among the best sportsbook promos available.

Looking to the total, it's a rather curious line. You can find Over 6.5 at most shops at either even money, or even plus-money!

The Golden Knights have cashed the Over in three straight outings, and they're averaging 3.3 GPG in the past four contests, while coughing up 5.3 GPG in the previous three. While they have scored three or more goals in 13 of the past 15 games, they have also conceded three or more goals in five of the past six, including the seven-spot against the Leafs in the first battle in the desert.

The Maple Leafs have cashed the Over at a 6-2-1 clip in the past nine games, while averaging 4.8 GPG in the past 10. Toronto has allowed 2.9 GPG in that 10-game span, too, and that's been a good recipe for plenty of Over results. It's hard to believe you can smash the Over and get it at plus-money. Take advantage.

NHL Totals Bets for Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

Over 6.5 (+100 at Caesars)

Get in on the NHL betting action as the Stanley Cup Playoff picture starts to take shape. Claim upwards of thousands of dollars in bonuses and bonus bets by registering at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promo codes. Try the Caesars Sportsbook promo code -- ROTO1000 -- to unlock a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. They accept various payment options, such as credit card and PayPal to make your transactions seamless.

NHL Players Props for Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

Looking to the player props for Tuesday's rematch, we're expecting a high-scoring affair. As such, the best course of action is to bank on an Anytime Goal Scorer from both sides.

For the visitors, Michael Amadio scored one of the team's three goals against the Leafs in the first meeting. While he was blanked in the road trip opener in Ottawa, he has still lit the lamp in three of his past four games. For a chance to nearly quadruple your initial wager, he is worth a roll of the dice as an Anytime Goal Scorer.

Michael Amadio Anytime Goal Scorer (+370 at FanDuel)

Looking to the home side, it's pretty simple. Eat the chalk. Auston Matthews has rolled up 52 goals this season to lead the NHL. While he had no goals and just an assist in Colorado on Saturday, he has 10 goals across the past six outings, including a goal in Vegas with six shots on net. Until he cools off, Matthews is the play.