Frozen Fantasy: Holiday Pickups

I'll keep this short. I've had more time to watch hockey this week because of a bad arm injury. One that keeps me from typing a lot due to the pain. So, no story - just picks. It's thankfully starting to get better, so no need to worry. I won't have to go on the IR.

Let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Matthew Coronato, RW, Calgary (2 percent Yahoo!) - Coronato went into the break on an absolute high riding a four-game, six-point scoring streak that includes two goals and eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last eight games. His streak has coincided with Andrei Kuzmenko's (9 percent Yahoo!) injury absence, and he'll be back soon enough. But Coronato has a great motor and fantastic shot, and the job is his permanently when Kuzmenko is traded by the deadline. Stash him now.

Max Domi, LW/C, Toronto (6 percent Yahoo!) - Yes, Domi is a risk. But right now, there are two things that give me reason to believe - at least short-term. Domi showed off his offensive skills this week with a three-game, five-point scoring run where three goals were scored. His talent is still there. And Auston Matthews (100 percent Yahoo!) is out AGAIN (don't get me started), so a top-six opportunity is there for Domi's taking. He's nothing on the third line - he's purely a top-six scorer. Worst case, the Leafs dangle him in a trade for a proper third-line center, and he skates off into another team's top end. There's value in that.

Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles (55 percent Yahoo!) - Doughty is on track for an early January return. The Kings will ease him back in, though it's not easy to get up to game speed this far into the season. So this is a pickup and trade recommendation. You know your league mates - there's at least one who'll complain that you grabbed Doughty. So offer them a deal just as he goes off IR. And get that overeager manager to overpay. Doughty's slow start will be your gain.

Tyson Foerster, RW/C, Philadelphia (2 percent Yahoo!) - Foerster is a natural goal scorer who needs a playmaker to boost his value. And that's exactly what's happened when he got some top-six minutes this week. Foerster goes into Monday on a three-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists) with seven shots and two hits. The Flyers actually have some better talent ahead of him, so this placement boost won't last. But milk it for all it's worth right now, and file Foerster's name away for the next time his minutes rise.

Vladislav Gavrikov, D, Los Angeles (12 percent Yahoo!) - Gavrikov went into Sunday on a three-game, five-assist streak. He's on pace for career marks in points and blocks, and his spot in the top-four won't disappear when Drew Doughty (55 percent Yahoo!) returns. Gavrikov is one of those sneaky, often overlooked sources of fantasy value for those in leagues with a lot of categories.

Dennis Hildeby, G, and Matt Murray, G, Toronto (2 and 6 percent Yahoo!, respectively) - Murray played in his first NHL game in 628 days on Friday night. He moved well and stopped 24 shots in the win. I could talk about his hip surgeries, and the mountain he climbed to return. Instead, I'll say this. Murray has two Cups of experience and doesn't need to clear waivers. Neither does Hildeby, and both appear to be in a rotation as the Leafs' No. 2 goalie. If the Leafs' deployment pattern continues, Joseph Woll (83 percent Yahoo!) will play every other game, and one of Hildeby and Murray will rotate next time out. Alternating would give each equal opportunity to keep their games sharp in the AHL and NHL. And it means both need to be rostered to cover the gap while Anthony Stolarz (75 percent Yahoo!) is on the IR.

William Karlsson, C, Vegas (21 percent Yahoo!) - Karlsson is on a roll heading into Monday against the Quacks. He's produced a three-game point streak with two goals and 11 shots. And he's won 31 faceoffs for a 66.0 winning percentage during that stretch. Karlsson delivered a 30-goal, 30-assist season with 547 faceoff wins last year, and his value will significantly increase if he can get back to that pace going forward. This could be the time to get on board.

Bobby McMann, LW, Toronto (6 percent Yahoo!) - McMann is on one of his offensive microbursts. He goes into Monday's contest on a three-game goal (three goals) and four-game point streaks (three goals, three assists). McMann has endeared himself to coaches with his north-south, two-way game alongside his energy and touch. These bursts always end. But the Leafs will be juggling lines with Auston Matthews (100 percent Yahoo!) on the sidelines (upper body), and McMann will be part of that. The holiday break will tell the tale for both players.

Ilya Mikheyev, RW, Chicago (0 percent Yahoo!) - As goes Teuvo Teravainen (below), so goes Mikheyev. The former is an elite set-up forward, and the latter can finish. Mikheyev skates into Monday on a four-game goal run that includes five goals, one assist and 15 shots courtesy of slick passes from Teravainen. His sniping rate is completely unsustainable, yet this skill is exactly what the Leafs thought they were getting when they first lured him from overseas. Mikheyev is a Monday special, and you need to be ready to drop him when the streak ends.

Niko Mikkola, D, Florida (9 percent Yahoo!) - Mikkola represents a depth play. He doesn't get power-play time, though he's chipping in a bit of offense and dropping some hits and blocks. He's notched two goals and one assist across his last two outings, and his 14 points in 34 put him on pace for his first 30-point campaign. Put that together with projected triple digits in hits and blocks, and Mikkola could fill your last spot without being a complete pylon.

Teuvo Teravainen, LW/RW, Chicago (16 percent Yahoo!) - I fall for Teravainen once a season. It used to be at draft, but I've learned from that mistake. He'd get hurt. Or he'd struggle. It was an on-again, off-again affair. Now I wait for a warming trend to jump on board. Teravainen is a talent - his playmaking can be sublime. And right now, he's on a heater going into Monday against the Habs on a four-game, 10-point run that includes nine helpers (and three Chicago wins!). Teravainen only managed 13 points from his first 30 contests, so there's always a risk of slippage. But this streak is far too good to pass up.

