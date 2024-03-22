Hurricanes at Capitals Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Hurricanes at Capitals

The Hurricanes (44-20-6) travel to meet the Capitals (33-26-9) at Capital One Arena on Friday night in the nation's capital. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The Hurricanes secured a 3-2 victory in overtime against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night behind Frederik Andersen, as the Under (6) connected. That's five consecutive victories for the Canes, and it has won eight of the past nine outings dating back to March 7, with a 1-0 loss against the New York Rangers on March 12 as the only exception.

Carolina has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of the past nine games, but the offense has picked up the pace. Carolina has netted three or more goals in 11 of the previous 12 outings. The team picked up Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov at the NHL trade deadline to bolster the offense. This will be a big game for Kuznetsov, who returns to Washington for the first time since being acquired by Carolina.

The Capitals are still smarting after a 7-3 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. That splashed cold water on a three-game winning streak, and the Caps had allowed just five goals in the previous three outings, sandwiched between a pair of games with seven goals allowed in Edmonton March 13, and against Toronto on Wednesday.

After Andersen started Thursday, Pyotr Kochetkov (19-12-3, 2.36 GAA, .913 SV%, 3 SO) is projected to get the starting nod Friday. Darcy Kuemper (13-13-3, 3.29 GAA, .890 SV%, 1 SO) is confirmed to go for the Capitals.

Kochetkov allowed just a single goal on 31 shots in a road win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and he is 3-2-0 with a 2.43 GAA and .921 SV% in five starts in March. Kuemper is looking to rebound after being crushed for seven goals on 37 shots in a 7-2 blowout loss in Edmonton on March 13.

The Canes might be a little winded after playing Thursday, then facing the short trip on no rest after an OT game. However, Carolina has the benefit of facing a goaltender in Kuemper, who is just not playing with a lot of confidence.

You have to risk more than two times your potential return on the moneyline, which isn't a recommended betting strategy on the road team. Back Carolina on the puck line instead.

NHL Money Line Bets for Hurricanes at Capitals

Hurricanes PL (-1.5, +130 at DraftKings)

The Hurricanes are a five-game winning streak while winning eight of the past nine outings. Defense and goaltending have been instrumental in the team's success, with the Canes allowed two or fewer goals in eight of those games. The Under is 4-2 in the past six games, and an amazing 19-6-1 in the past 26 outings.

The Capitals have been a Jekyll and Hyde team lately, allowing seven goals in two outings each in the past five games, but then they allowed just four total goals in three road wins from March 14-18. Kuemper is in the crease, and he has had some confidence issues lately. We might see another watershed offensive performance for the visitors.

However, based on Carolina's frequent Under results lately, and Washington's recent string of decent lower-scoring performances, side with the Under, especially if you can get it at a flat six, rather the Under 5.5.

NHL Totals Bets for Hurricanes at Capitals

Under 6 (-105 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Hurricanes at Capitals

Despite the fact we're banking on a lower-scoring game, we're going to take a look at a couple of Anytime Goal Scorer options. It's unusual, as when you're looking for a low-scoring game, you also don't want to bank on two guys trying to score goals. It sorta works against each other. But here, it actually makes sense.

Looking to Carolina, we have a potential storybook return unfolding. Kuznetsov should get a warm welcome from the home crowd at Capital One Arena. He is likely to skate with a little extra oomph on Friday night, and the fact you can nearly multiply up by four times if he lights the lamp, that makes him awfully attractive.

Evgeny Kuznetsov Anytime Goal Scorer (+380 at FanDuel)

For the home team, Dylan Strome sticks out as a solid value. If he is able to lit the lamp, you can triple up. He had a goal and an assist in Calgary in the final game of the road trip, and he has been involved in the offense with three points in the past two games. Strome has 23 goals on the season, and that makes him worth a roll of the dice as a solid value.