Kings vs Predators Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for February 22nd

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Predators at Kings

The Nashville Predators (29-25-2) make the third stop of a five-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings (28-16-10) on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena in Southern California. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+/Hulu.

The Preds picked up a 5-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, cashing as an underdog (+135). It was the second straight win for Nashville after getting boat-raced at home by the Dallas Stars, 9-2, last Thursday.

The Kings stomped the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 5-1 count last time out Tuesday, and Los Angeles has rattled off four consecutive victories since a 7-0 beatdown in Buffalo by the hands of the Sabres. Los Angeles has outscored the competition 14-7 during its four-game win streak.

Cam Talbot (16-13-5, 2.53 GAA, .913 SV%, 2 SO) is expected to get the starting nod in the crease for LA. He has been the backstop for the team's past two victories, allowing just a single goal in each of the starts.

The Predators are expected to counter with Juuse Saros (21-21-2, 3.02 GAA, .902 SV%, 2 SO). He allowed just two goals on 37 shots in a 5-2 win in St. Louis in his last time out Saturday, finally piecing together a nice start after a nightmare three-game stretch since emerging from the All-Star break. He is still just 2-2-0 with a 3.89 GAA and a .902 SV% in four starts in February despite the solid effort last time out.

The offensive numbers are so-so for Los Angeles this season. The team is scoring 3.10 goals per game (GPG) to rank 15th in the NHL, and the Kings' power play is also 15th at 22.1%. LA has excelled defensively, however, allowing just 2.60 GPG to rank 3rd in the league while ranking tops in the penalty kill at 86.7%.

Nashville has also struggled offensively, posting just 3.00 GPG to rank 19th while checking in 21st on the power play at 19.0%. Defensively, the Preds are mediocre, allowing 3.20 GPG to rank 21st, and the penalty kill is a dismal 75.4% to rank 26th.

Back Los Angeles at home, as Nashville is just too inconsistent.

NHL Money Line Bets for Predators at Kings

Kings ML (-154 at FanDuel)

Looking to the total, the Predators have cashed the Over in each of the previous three games, and the Over is 5-1-1 in the team's past seven outings. However, we saw the total push at most shops in the 4-2 win by Los Angeles in Nashville on Jan. 31, and the Under hit in a 2-1 Preds win in L.A. Jan. 18 behind Saros.

Los Angeles has cashed the Under in three of the past four games while going an impressive 4-2 in the past six at home. That includes the most recent home game with Nashville.

In this series, the Under is 2-0-1 in the past three meetings, with a pair of 2-1 scores. We've also seen the Under go 4-4-1 in the past nine in the series, with the Under going 3-2 in the past five in SoCal. That's the lean, especially if you can get a flat six.

NHL Totals Bets for Predators at Kings

Under 6 (-115 at Caesars)

NHL Game Props for Predators at Kings

For the game props, since we're calling for an Under result, we're expecting goals to be at a premium. As such, it doesn't make a lot of sense to play Anytime Goal Scorers like you would for a game projected to be high scoring. Let's get a little creative by taking a couple of Preds.

RotoWire just launched a brand-new props section, so check out our best NHL props tool to help you make your best betting decisions.

For Nashville, while Tommy Novak has managed four goals across the past seven games, he can't be trusted as an Anytime Goal Score. However, Roman Josi is a better play to simply put up an assist. He has been on fire lately, posting two assists in Vegas on Tuesday while managing a goal and nine assists across the past seven contests. At plus-money to notch just one assist, he is a nice value.

Roman Josi Over 0.5 Assists (+120 at BetMGM)

For the Kings, they haven't had a lot of prolific goal scorers lately. We'll stick with the visitors for this one. Gustav Nyquist had an assist in the most recent meeting against the Kings, and he had a goal in the first game in Los Angeles. He is even-money to simply notch one point, and that's a nice play. He also took three shots on net in Vegas his last time out, so he is a good value to eclipse the Over in shots on goal, too.