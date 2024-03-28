NHL Best Bets and Player Props for March 28

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Thursday, March 28

Another big night of betting ahead of us in the NHL tonight! We've got 15 games on the board, so there are tons of angles to get our edge in. I'm feeling extra ambitious for this one, though. It's that time of year, I guess. So many teams are pushing all their chips to the middle as they hunt for playoff seeding, and many other clubs just want to play spoiler. In a sense, they're gambling with their hockey hopes, so with that as our inspiration, all of my plays tonight are plus-money plays on FanDuel. Let's get a little sweaty! Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight, with odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Stars, Canucks over 6.5 (+106)

Two high-powered offenses face off tonight in Vancouver in what could be a potential future late-round matchup in the Western Conference playoffs. These teams have played twice this season, both in the 2023 part of the calendar. Way back on Nov. 4 when the season was still young, the Canucks won, 2-0. There were eight combined power plays in that game and neither team cashed in. Then on Dec. 21 the Stars won a 4-3 contest, and again, there were six combined power plays which neither team cashed in on. The goal-scoring potential is there, with the Stars scoring 4+ in eight of their last 10, and I don't expect the Canucks to go quietly into the night.

Kings, Oilers over 6.5 (+110)

This is sort of a principle play for me. These teams have battled it out more than usual in the past 12 months considering they had a heated seven-game playoff series last spring, in which the Oilers came away victorious. The Kings seem to have the Oilers' number, though, and even in losses they hang tight and stay competitive. This game has massive implications for both clubs since neither wants to slip into the Wild Card spots with only three points separating them from one another and the Golden Knights not far behind. I think a 4-3 game, possibly in overtime, is in order here.

Capitals, Maple Leafs over 6.5 (+100)

Let's ride the hot hand! And somehow, some way, by the grace of the hockey gods, that hot hand belongs to the Capitals. The Caps are making a surprising push toward a playoff berth despite being counted out for most of the season and selling off at the trade deadline, but they come into tonight on a three-game win streak and winners of six of their last seven. That lone loss came to the Maple Leafs just eight days ago by a score of 7-3. The Leafs may be without Auston Matthews tonight, but I still think there are enough goals to go around for both teams to easily hit this over.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Kirill Kaprizov to record 2+ points (+100)

In case you didn't know, Kirill The Thrill has been one of the most prolific scorers since returning from the All-Star break. He's got 32 points in his last 20 games, and has eclipsed 2+ points in nine of those. If we're not hammering his points prop when he has the Sharks in his own building, then what are we even doing here?

Connor McMichael to record 1+ points (+124)

You might not even know who this guy is, but if you're a Caps fan like I am, you'd know that he's got points in seven of his last eight games and is a major reason why the Caps are even sniffing the playoffs right now. He potted a goal against the Leafs last week, and he's getting big minutes in the Caps' Top 6. I'm rolling him out again confidently tonight.

Mikko Rantanen to record 4+ shots on goal (+102)

I am just going with my gut on this one and thinking that Mikko is about to have himself a night. He's been relatively quiet by his standards the past two games, notching only one assist. He had six points in his previous two games combined, though, and had five goals in those two games on eight total shots. He's hit 4+ shots in six of his last 10 games, so I love him to hit it again on home ice tonight.

Happy hunting y'all!