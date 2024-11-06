NHL Best Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for Wednesday, November 6

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Wednesday, Nov. 6

The National Hockey League has three games on the slate for Wednesday night.

The Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals drop the puck in the nation's capital at 7 p.m. ET, and that game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. The Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks renew acquaintances in their Original Six rivalry at 8 p.m. ET, and that game can be viewed or streamed on TNT, truTV and Max, while the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers tangle north of the border at 8:30 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+. Let's get started.

Boost your bankroll with enticing sportsbook promos offered by the best online sportsbooks. This BetMGM bonus code features an attractive offer of $250 in bonus bets or a first-bet bonus of up to $1,500 depending on location.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals

The Predators (4-7-1) and Capitals (8-3-0) square off in the nation's capital on the next evening after Election Day in the United States. It's nice to see all eyes on Washington for another reason, and that's good hockey.

The Caps were cooled off 4-2 last time out against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night as the Under (6.5) cashed. That snapped a 3-game winning streak which saw Washington score at least five goals, while averaging 6.0 goals per game (GPG) in that win streak. The Over has cashed in three of the past four outings.

Charlie Lindgren (3-3-0, 2.70 ERA, .896 SV%) is projected to start, while the Predators are likely to roll with Juuse Saros (3-6-1, 2.83 GAA, .902 SV% 1 SO).

For the Capitals, Alex Ovechkin has managed five goals and nine points in the past four games with a plus-7 rating, while Dylan Strome has a goal and eight points in the past four games, also with a plus-7 rating, in case you're a prop player.

Based on the disparity in records, it's rather surprising that the Caps are such a small favorite. Back Washington is at home against the struggling Predators.

Capitals ML (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks

The Red Wings (5-5-1) and Blackhawks (5-7-1) tangle on the west side of Chicago at United Center in this Original Six battle.

The Red Wings swept the two regular-season games last season, winning 5-1 at home Nov. 30, 2023, while going for a 3-2 OT win Feb. 25 as a moderate favorite. Detroit has won three in a row, although two of those wins were decided by a single goal, while three of the past four meetings have been one-goal games, with two decided in overtime.

Lucas Raymond has racked up a goal with seven points in the past five games, while Alex DeBrincat has lit the lamp three times with five points in the past five outings, and he should be excited about facing his original NHL team. For the Blackhawks, Ryan Donato has been red-hot with five goals, seven points and a plus-5 rating in the previous five outings.

Chicago has picked up the pace with back-to-back wins for the first time this season in back-to-back games at Anaheim and Los Angeles. Oddly enough, at home, Chicago is just 1-3-0, with the lone victory over the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 17.

Let's back the Red Wings as slight road favorites until the Blackhawks can prove they can win at home.

Red Wings ML (-120 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

The Golden Knights (8-3-1) travel north of the border to meet the erratic Oilers (6-6-1).

The Oilers won two of three regular-season meetings in 2023-24, while the home team is 5-1 in the past six meetings.

VGK is coming off a 4-3 overtime victory against Utah Hockey Club, while winning five of the past six games since Oct. 22. The Over is on a ridiculous 8-1-0 run in the past nine outings, too, with the Golden Knights going for three or more goals in eight straight, and 11 of the past 12 games. Mark Stone is red-hot with three goals and 11 points in the past six outings, while Tomas Hertl has three goals and nine points in the same span.

For the Oilers, they were blanked at home 3-0 against the New Jersey Devils, and they're 2-4-1 in seven games at home. Darnell Nurse is the only offensive player of note lately, picking up three apples in the past four outings.

Back the Golden Knights, and let's also go Over in his one for a nice Same-Game Parlay (SGP) opportunity.

Vegas Golden Knights ML (-105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (-104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP - VGK ML/Over 6.5 (+274 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+1157 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Capitals ML (-120) vs. Predators

Red Wings ML (-120) at Blackhawks

Golden Knights ML (-105) at Oilers

Over 6.5 (+104) - Oilers vs. Golden Knights

3-Leg NHL ML Parlay (+553 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Capitals ML (-120) vs. Predators

Red Wings ML (-120) at Blackhawks

Golden Knights ML (-105) at Oilers

2-Leg NHL Eastern ML Parlay (+236 at FanDuel Sportsbook)