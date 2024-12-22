NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, December 22

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Sunday, Dec. 22

There are six total games on the schedule for the National Hockey League on Sunday. We'll avoid the afternoon games, including the NHL Network game between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers at 12:30 p.m. ET. In fact, we'll focus on the two 8:00 p.m. ET battles out west.

The Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche meet at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed on NHL Network, while the Ottawa Senators continue their road trip against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche

The Kraken (15-18-2) and the Avalanche (20-15-0) meet at Ball Arena in Denver on NHL Network.

The Kraken have really had some trouble scoring goals lately, managing to light the lamp just four times in the team's four-game losing streak. Seattle has allowed 17 points, or 4.3 goals per game (GPG) in the skid.

Both Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer have not been great, but they also haven't gotten great support. Daccord (12-8-2, 2.49 GAA, .913 save percentage, one shutout) is expected to start Sunday's game.

For the Avalanche, they've won consecutive 4-2 victories on the road against the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks, with Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood each getting wins.

Colorado has ripped off a 6-2-0 record in their past eight games, lighting the lamp at least four times in their past seven outings since December 8. However, the Avs have allowed three or fewer goals in four straight games and seven of their past eight games. The under has hit three times in a row and six of the past eight contests.

In this series, Colorado has won three in a row, including the first two meetings this season. That includes a 6-3 win in Denver as a moderate favorite (-183) as the over (6.0) cashed. Nathan MacKinnon had a ridiculous five assists in that victory, while Mikko Rantanen scored twice.

Look for the Avalanche to get the job done at home by at least two goals, although the under is a good play since Daccord has been playing well lately and the Kraken have had trouble lighting the lamp.

Avalanche -1.5 (+110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.0 Goals (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers

The Senators (18-13-2) and the Oilers (20-11-2) meet at Rogers Place, as Ottawa makes the fourth stop on a nine-game road trip. The Sens are a perfect 3-0-0 on the journey so far, including a 5-4 overtime win in Vancouver last night as the over (5.5) easily cashed.

The Sens gave Leevi Merilainen the start. He allowed four goals on 29 shots to pick up his first NHL victory. Anton Forsberg, the team's backup, was out due to an injury suffered in a pregame skate on December 14. Linus Ullmark (12-7-2, 2.37 GAA, .916 save percentage, three shutouts) was given a breather. He'll get the nod in Sunday's game.

The Sens have won six straight games and they're 5-0-1 in their past six games against Western Conference teams. The over on Saturday was a rarity, as the under is 6-1-2 in their past nine outings.

For the Oilers, they've picked up a pair of 3-2 overtime wins against the visiting Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks. The Oilers are red-hot lately, going 7-1-0 in their past eight games, while the under has a slight 4-3 edge in the past seven outings.

Stuart Skinner (12-8-2, 2.93 GAA, .893 save percentage, one shutout) is expected to get the starting nod opposing Ullmark. Skinner is 4-2-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .909 save percentage in six starts in December. He has won six of his past eight starts.

The Oilers should get the job done on home ice against the red-hot Senators, although playing them straight up is too expensive. A safer play is to go with the Sens as the underdogs on the puck line for a little wiggle room. Also, let's go high on the total.

Senators +1.5 (-160 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+1530 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Avalanche -1.5 (+110) vs. Kraken

Under 5.5 Goals (+110) - Avalanche vs. Kraken

Over 6.5 Goals (+106) - Senators at Oilers

Senators +1.5 (-168) - Senators at Oilers

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+332 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (+110) - Avalanche vs. Kraken

Over 6.5 Goals (+106) - Senators at Oilers

2-Leg NHL Puck Line Parlay (+235 at FanDuel Sportsbook)