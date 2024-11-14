NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, November 14

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Thursday, Nov. 14

The National Hockey League has 10 contests on the schedule for Thursday night, and all of the games can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+, with the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres battling at 7:30 p.m. ET, also on Hulu, too.

We'll preview two games with some parlay opportunities that perhaps you can fold into the NFL game, college football (East Carolina-Tulsa Over 61.5 - hint hint), college basketball or the standalone NBA game. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars

The Bruins (8-7-2) take on the Stars (9-5-0) at American Airlines Center on Thursday night, with a puck drop of 8 p.m. ET.

The Bruins scooped up two points with a 3-2 victory as moderate favorites (-173) as the Under (5.5) cashed. That's three consecutive one-goal games for Boston, and the win over the Blues was the first in the span that didn't end up in overtime.

The Under has cashed in five of the past six games for the Bruins. Boston's offense has had trouble lighting the lamp lately, going for 23 goals in the past 12 outings, or 1.9 goals per game (GPG).

The last time these teams met on Oct. 24 at TD Garden, the Stars won 5-2 as an underdog (+106) as the Over (6) cashed. Casey DeSmith allowed two goals on 27 shots in the victory, as Jeremy Swayman allowed four goals on 31 shots.

That game started out OK, as David Pastrnak opened the scoring midway through the first, but Dallas scored four straight goals, including three consecutive power-play goals from Jason Robertson, Logan Stankoven and Tyler Seguin before Justin Brazeau stopped the bleeding with a PPG of his own.

The tendies each settled down in a scoreless third period before Roope Hintz ended up with an empty-net goal to put a bow on the scoring.

The Under has cashed in three of the past four games for Dallas while going 8-3-2 in the past 13 outings. For Boston, the total has gone low in five of the past six contests. We'll side with the Under, but again, remember the Over cashed in the first game. Be careful.

Stars ML (-175 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 6 (-115 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers

The Predators (5-9-2) and the Oilers (8-7-1) meet at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday, with a puck drop at 9 p.m. ET.

Edmonton won two of the three meetings last season, and the Oilers have won the first two meetings, both in the Music City, this season. Edmonton posted a 4-2 win as a slight favorite (-120) at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 17, while earning a 5-1 win on Oct. 31 as a slight underdog (+112) as the Under (6.5) also cashed. The total has gone low in each of the past three in the series.

In that most recent meeting on Halloween night, Viktor Arvidsson scored just 37 seconds into the game to set the tone, before Filip Forsberg scored an unassisted power-play goal to level the score. Corey Perry was credited with the game-winning goal at 9:54 of the first period, as Edmonton never relinquished the lead. Leon Draisaitl has two goals in that game, too, including an unassisted marker.

The Predators kicked off a five-game road trip with a 3-2 OTL in Colorado on Monday night, as Juuse Saros was decent, but not good enough. The Under (6.5) cashed in that one and is now 4-1 in the past five for Nashville while going 8-3 in the past 11 outings.

The Oilers edged the New York Islanders 4-3 in OT last time out on Tuesday, winning two in a row, and six of the past nine. The Under is 4-2 in the past six outings while going 10-4 across the past 14 outings.

The Under is our strongest play here, but we'll also go with the Oilers as moderate home favorites, with Draisaitl as an Anytime Goal Scorer at plus money.

Oilers ML (-180 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-122 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goal Scorer (+140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+1939 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-176) vs. Bruins

Under 5.5 (+106) - Stars vs. Bruins

Oilers ML (-182) vs. Predators

Under 6.5 (-124) - Oilers vs. Predators

Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goal Score

3-Leg NHL SGP Parlay (+550 at FanDuel Sportsbook)