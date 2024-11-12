NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, November 12

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, Nov. 12

The National Hockey League has seven games on the slate for Tuesday night, and all games can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. The New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers meet at 7:30 p.m. ET in Sunrise, and that game is also available on Hulu. We're going to take a look at the three late games for some parlay possibilities. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers

The Islanders (6-6-3) and the Oilers (7-7-1) meet Tuesday night in the Northlands, and it makes me think of the 1980's. I was in fifth grade in 1984, and I had a physical education teacher from New York. He was a die-hard Islanders fan, and all he could say that spring was "One for the thumb! One for the thumb!" It made me cheer for the Edmonton Oilers, and where I lived, that was really the only game televised anyway. The Oilers spoiled that run, and they never did get fitted for a ring on the thumb.

The Islanders suffered a 4-3 overtime loss at home Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. Three of the past five games have resulted in one-goal games, and the Over is on a 4-0-1 run for the Isles.

For the Oilers, they pounded the Canucks 7-3 in Vancouver in a score that would make the Edmonton Elks and BC Lions proud. The Over cashed there, but the Under was 4-0 in the previous four outings for the Oil, and the total has gone low in nine of the past 11 games.

The home team has won six straight in this series, including five in a row by two or more goals, with the Under going 5-0-1, so that's what we'll do. Let's back Edmonton on the puck line with the Under.

Oilers PL (-1.5, -142 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

The Flames (8-5-3) and the Canucks (7-3-3) battle at Rogers Arena for the second time this season. The teams met in a barn burner, pun totally intended, with the Flames posting a wild 6-5 overtime victory Oct. 9 as a moderate underdog (+168).

The Flames bumped off the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 last time out Monday, and now face the quick turnaround on no rest. Dustin Wolf was sharp in the win, so Dan Vladar is expected to get the nod here.

In Calgary's past three on the road, it has either gone to overtime or a shootout, going 1-0-2. The Under is on a 7-1 run for the Flames while going 11-3 in the past 14 outings.

Vancouver was tripped up 7-3 against the Oilers last time out, halting a three-game win streak. In the past two games at home, the Canucks have been outscored 13-3 in two losses. Let's take a shot on the Flames.

Flames ML (+185 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-122 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Seattle Kraken

The Blue Jackets (5-7-2) and Kraken (6-8-1) is the least attractive game of the three late contests, so we'll keep it short and sweet.

Columbus is skidding hard, going 0-4-1 in the past five games, and it has scored two or fewer goals in six straight outings, averaging just 1.8 GPG. The Jackets have lost four in a row to the Kraken in this series, too.

Seattle steams in with momentum after a 4-3 OTW over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights last time out Friday. The Kraken have been a little bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team, either crushing goals or going into lengthy offensive droughts. However, they have more momentum right now.

Kraken ML (-178 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+2520 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Oilers -1.5 (+116) vs. Islanders

Under 6.5 (-134) - Oilers vs. Islanders

Flames ML (+180) at Canucks

Under 6.5 (-122) - Canucks vs. Flames

Kraken ML (-182) vs. Blue Jackets

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+217 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-134) - Oilers vs. Islanders

Under 6.5 (-122) - Canucks vs. Flames

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+333 at FanDuel Sportsbook)