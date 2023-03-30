NHL Best Bets Tonight: NHL Player Props and Picks to Target for Rangers vs. Devils

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Expert Picks for March 30: Free NHL Bets and Player Props for Rangers vs. Devils

The New York Rangers (44-20-10) travel to meet the New Jersey Devils (46-20-8) on Thursday night at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

This is a very important game in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers enter play with 98 points, just two points back of second place behind the Devils. New York is five points back of the Carolina Hurricanes for first place, while the Devils are three points back of the Canes for first place. The Canes also have a game in hand, too.

Whoever wins the division, as well as the second-place team, will have home-ice in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, so this game will go a long way toward determining a lot of positioning.

The Rangers have posted three straight wins while picking up victories in seven of the past eight games overall.

The Devils were dumped 5-1 on home ice against the New York Islanders last time out on Monday, and New Jersey is just 2-4-2 in the past eight games overall, squandering plenty of opportunities to jump into the division lead.

The Rangers are 5-1 in the past six games inside the Metropolitan Division, while going 6-1 in the past seven games inside the Eastern Conference. The Rangers have stacked wins, too, going 5-1 in the past six following a victory.

The Devils have won just once in the past five games against winning teams, while going 2-5 in the past seven games against Eastern Conference foes. On a positive note, New Jersey is 8-1 in the past nine inside the division, while going 6-2 in the past eight games when playing on two days of rest.

Igor Shesterkin (34-12-7, 2.54 GAA, .914 SV%, 2 SO) is confirmed to start Thursday. He is 15-3-4 with a 2.49 GAA and .917 SV%, and all of those numbers are better than his stats at MSG. Shesterkin made 39 saves on 43 shots in a 4-3 OT loss in New Jersey in the most recent visit Jan. 7.

Look for Shesterkin and the Blueshirts to stay hot, returning the favor, as the Rangers get to 100 points, tied with the Devils with seven games left in the regular season.

NHL Money Line Bets for Rangers vs. Devils

Rangers ML (+115 at Caesars)

The Over has cashed in each of the first three meetings so far this season. Jersey won 4-3 in OT in the most recent meeting on Jan. 7 in Newark, while the Rangers won 4-3 in OT on Dec. 12 at MSG. The Devils won the first meeting by a 5-3 score on Nov. 28. The Over has connected in all three meetings.

In addition, the Over is 15-6-5 in the past 26 meetings in Newark, while going 28-13-10 in the past 51 meetings overall. This has the potential to be some fire-wagon hockey on the west banks of the Hudson River.

The team trends suggest an Under play for the Rangers, going 3-0-1 in the four games on the road, while going 5-1-1 in the past seven against winning teams.

The Over is 3-1-1 in the past five games overall for the Devils, while going 3-0-1 in the past four games against Eastern Conference teams. They're playing poorly lately, and defense and goaltending has been a major part of the struggles. As such, lean to the Over.

NHL Totals Bets for Rangers vs. Devils

Over 6 (-120 at BetRivers)

NHL Player Props for Rangers vs. Devils

The player props for this huge Metropolitan Division game are solid plays Thursday night.

Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad has racked up six goals and 13 points with a plus-8 rating across the past eight games, while registering two power-play points. The pivot is a tremendous play, as he posted a goal and an assist last time out against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has six multi-point games in the past eight outings, so the risk isn't very high playing this prop.

Mika Zibanejad Over 0.5 Points (-165 at BetMGM)

Devils forward Nico Hischier was blanked last time out, but he had a six-game point streak prior to that, going for two goals and nine points just since March 16. At even-money, the Swiss-born forward is a strong play to grab just one apple.

