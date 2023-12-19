NHL Best Bets Tonight: Oilers vs. Islanders, December 19

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Oilers vs. Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers (13-14-1) begin a six-game road trip against the New York Islanders (14-8-8) on Tuesday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+/hulu.

Edmonton has picked up eight straight victories from Nov. 24 to Dec. 12 before dropping back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. The Oilers suffered a 5-1 setback on home ice last time out on Saturday to cool off a bit before packing the bags.

New York has been involved in some wild games lately, including 13 one-goal games in the past 16 contests. Last time out wasn't one of them, falling 5-3 on the road against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The Oilers posted a 4-1 home win against the Islanders back on Nov. 13 as a moderate favorite as the Under (6.5) cashed. The Isles led that game thanks to Mathew Barzal scoring just 40 seconds into the game. However, Leon Draisaitl leveled things late in the first period, before Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid scored a pair of power-play goals to make it 3-1. Evander Kane notched a shorthanded goal into the empty net to put a bow on the scoring.

Stuart Skinner turned aside 32 of the 33 shots he faced in the win, besting Ilya Sorokin, who allowed three goals on 31 shots. Skinner (11-8-1, 3.04 GAA, .885 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the nod in the rematch, while Sorokin (8-4-7, 3.15 GAA, .912 SV%, 2 SO) is expected to go for the home side.

The Islanders are 6-1-2 across the past nine games dating back to Nov. 28, while the Over has cashed in four in a row, and nine of the past 10 outings. The Oilers have won eight of the past 10 contests, although Edmonton has won just three times in the past 10 skates on the road. Back the home side, but go lightly.

The 2023-24 NHL campaign is heating up as the campaign rolls into the holiday season! Get thousands in bonuses by making the most of the best sportsbook promo codes available across the best sports betting sites. ESPN BET is brand new and the ESPN BET promo code -- ROTO -- gets new customers $250 in bonus bets. ESPN BET accepts a wide range of payment options, such as credit card and PayPal.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Oilers vs. Islanders

Islanders ML (+118 at FanDuel)

The Oilers just missed the Over last time out, and the Under is on a 3-1 run. However, the Over is 9-5 in the past 14 games overall. Edmonton has lit the lamp three at least four times in five of the past six games, while scoring three or more goals in 15 of the past 16 contests.

Edmonton has scored 4.13 goals per game (GPG) across the past 16 outings, and that's been a good recipe for the Over. And the Oilers have allowed 12 goals in the past two games.

New York is good for four consecutive Over results, scoring 15 goals while allowing 16 goals during the four-game span. The Isles have lit the lamp three or more times in 10 consecutive games, averaging 4.2 GPG during the 10-game stretch, while allowing 38 goals, or 3.8 GPG, during the span. That's a great recipe for plenty of Over results. The Over is 13-3 in the past 16 games, and playuing the Over is the best bet on the board in this East-West battle.

The FanDuel promo code gets hockey fans $150 bonus bets instantly when they bet $5 on any moneyline.

NHL Totals Bets for Oilers vs. Islanders

Over 6.5 (-130 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Oilers vs. Islanders

For the props for this battle, we'll keep it simple. Anytime Goal Scorer props are my absolute favorite, and they can be the most lucrative. Be sure to bookmark our NHL player props page to find the best prices on your favorite wagers each day of the season. RotoWire has just launched a new props section so be sure to check out our Best NHL picks tool to help you make your best betting decisions.

One of the Anytime Goal Scorer plays that stands out is Evan Bouchard of the Oilers. He has managed three goals and 10 points in six games in the month of December. If he is able to get onto the board, you can nearly quadruple up on your initial wager. That's too hard to pass up, especially in a potentially high-scoring game where several scorers are likely from both sides.

Evan Bouchard Anytime Goal Scorer (+380 at FanDuel)

For the home side, Bo Horvat comes in on a two-game goal-scoring streak, and he has managed five goals with 14 points in eight games in the month of December. He is in the midst of a 10-game point streak, too, so if you wanted to play the Over in points, that's not a bad play, either, and he has a goal with three power-play points in the past three outings, so that might be worth a look, too. But if you're a little more conservative, Horvat as an Anytime Goal Scorer is a safe play, and still a decent value for a chance to double up.