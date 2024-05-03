NHL Bets: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Friday, May 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Stanley Cup Playoff Bets for Friday, May 3

Nights like tonight are what make the NHL playoffs such incredible entertainment. We've got two games on the board, and both are elimination games. Guaranteed entertainment.

Let's dive into the best bets and player props in each contest because it's our duty to make sure the players aren't the only ones breaking a sweat tonight.

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code this NHL postseason for a first bet offer worth up to $1,000. Stay in the know on the most up-to-date Stanley Cup odds and NHL odds here at RotoWire.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Canucks, Predators under 5.5 (-112 on DraftKings)

This has probably been the most underwhelming series in terms of on-ice performance during the First Round. Not a ton of shots, not a ton of transition, lots of garbage goals. No real flash, despite the fact that both clubs have some serious studs on their rosters (looking at you Elias Pettersson). Vancouver missed their chance to clinch the series in Game 5, so now the Canucks head back to Nashville where they've managed just 32 total shots over two games there.

This series could be over by now if the Predators didn't blow leads in Games 1 & 4. If it weren't for an empty netter in Game 1 too, four of the five games so far would've gone under 5.5 I think Juuse Saros is on the top of his game for Nashville tonight, and the Canucks will sit back and play a tight defensive structure in front of third-string netminder Arturs Silovs. We might have another clunker on our hands.

Golden Knights ML (-105 on ESPN BET)

The Stars are rolling. They've won three straight. Jake Oettinger looks to have settled in as he's allowed just two goals in each of the past three games. The Golden Knights are just one for six on the power play in the last three tilts, but the 5-on-5 play has been fairly even.

So many metrics point to a Stars victory tonight, but I can't count out the defending Cup champs just yet. Winning four in a row against them is a tall order, and I think Vegas rallies in front of a raucous Friday night crowd on the Strip tonight. I'm looking for Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault to make some plays, and for whoever takes the net for Vegas to make just enough saves to send this one back to Dallas for Game 7.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Mark Stone over 0.5 points (-125 on ESPN BET)

When his team needs him most, the captain delivers. Stone was a key piece to the Cup-winning puzzle during last year's run, and he'll need to play a major role tonight if his team has any chance to stay alive. He started the series off with a big tip-in goal early in the first period of Game 1, but has mustered just one other goal and no assists since.

He's got a heavy workload matching up with the Stars' top guns, but I think there's a tip-in goal or other scoring opportunity created from him getting into the mix tonight that finds his name on the scoresheet when all is said and done.

Jake Oettinger over 26.5 saves (-120 on DraftKings)

The Golden Knights peppered 34 shots on Oettinger in Games 3 & 4 respectively. He was up to the task because only four total goals got by him out of those 68 shots. Vegas is on the brink of elimination, so I expect an all-out effort on home ice from the defending Cup champs.

The series has been pretty even overall, especially at 5-on-5. I don't see a sudden outburst of goals from either team, but the shots on goal should be aplenty. This could be an overtime game too, so I love the Golden Knights to register another 30+ shot performance.