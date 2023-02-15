NHL Bets Today: Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Expert NHL Picks

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks for February 15: Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

The Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-5) hit the road for Scotiabank Arena to battle the Toronto Maple Leafs (32-14-8) in an Original Six battle on Wednesday night.

This is the first of two regular-season meetings between these historic franchises, as they'll also meet in Chitown on Sunday.

The Leafs swept the season series last season, both in one-score games. Toronto edged Chicago 3-2 in overtime as a the Under cashed on Oct. 27, 2021 in the most recent meeting in the Windy City.

Petr Mrazek, who played with the Leafs last season, is projected to start for the Blackhawks. He has managed a 5-14-2 record, 3.95 GAA and .885 SV% this season.

The Leafs are expected to counter with Ilya Samsonov, who has been a breath of fresh air in Hogtown. He has an 18-6-2 record, 2.32 GAA, .917 SV% and 3 SO overall.

Chicago has had some real difficulties this season, going just 1-5 in the past six games against Atlantic Division teams, while going 8-22 in the past 30 against Eastern Conference teams. Even worse, the Blackhawks are 7-44 in the past 51 games against teams with a winning overall record.

Toronto has been much more consistent, and that's the reason it is so heavily favored. The Maple Leafs are 8-2 in the past 10 against Central Division teams, while going 11-3 in the past 14 games inside the Western Conference. The Leafs are 51-20 in the past 71 games at home, which is a winning percentage of .718.

Obviously, there is no value playing the money line of -450 to -520 at the various shops, but if you can play the puck line at -1.5 without having to lay more than -175, the Leafs are a good play. They should be on fire against Mrazek.

NHL Money Line Bets for Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs PL (-178 at Caesars)

The Blackhawks have had a power outage on offense this season, going for 2.5 goals per game (GPG), which is second-to-last in the NHL.

Chicago is also second-to-last in shots on goal (SOG) with 26.7, while going slightly better on the power play at 18.5%, ranking 26th in the NHL.

Defensively, this team is subpar, ranking 26th in both goals against (3.6) and SOG (33.5). They're so-so on the penalty kill, ranking 23rd with a 75.8% mark.

Toronto ranks 8th with 3.4 GPG, while checking in 5th on the power play at 25.0%. On defense, it is 6th in the league with 2.6 GPG, while going 16th on the kill at 79.8%.

The Under is 10-3 in the past 13 games on the road for the 'Hawks, and 11-4 in the past 15 against winning teams, while going 4-1 in the previous five on no rest.

The Over is 3-1-1 in the past five overall for the Leafs, while going 3-0-1 in the past four at home, although the Under is 4-1 in the past five on Wednesday, for whatever that's worth. I like a slight lean to the Under, although Mrazek being in the crease concerns me tremendously.

NHL Totals Bets for Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

Under 6.5 (-105 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

As far as player props are concerned, we have a couple of decent options on the board.

Mitch Marner has been on fire for the Leafs lately, going for two goals and eight points across the past six games, including five points on the man advantage. In fact, Marner at even-money for at least one point on the power play is worth a look, too.

Mitch Marner Anytime Goal Scorer (+140 at FanDuel)

Another anytime goal scorer worth looking into is William Nylander. He lit the lamp in a losing effort against the Columbus Blue Jackets last time out, and he has lit the lamp seven times in the past 10 games overall.