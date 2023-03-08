NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Betting Picks and Props for Blackhawks vs. Red Wings

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for March 8: Free NHL Picks and Game Props for Blackhawks vs. Red Wings

The Chicago Blackhawks (22-36-5) travel to meet the Detroit Red Wings (28-26-9) at Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City on Wednesday night, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Blackhawks is arguably coming off their best and most complete performance of the season, blanking the visiting Ottawa Senators 5-0 last time out on Monday, cashing as a huge underdog to help bettors more than double up (+220) at most shops.

In the shutout win, Alex Stalock turned aside all 35 shots he faced, while All-Star Seth Jones registered a pair of goals. Philipp Kurashev was credited with the game-winning goal, since he opened the scoring, while Jason Dickinson and Lukas Reichel joined them on the scoresheet. Anders Bjork chimed in with three assists, while Andreas Athanasiou ended up with a pair of apples, too.

On the flip side, the Red Wings had a bear of a time in its two-game matinee weekend trip through the Metropolitan Division, falling 4-1 against the New York Islanders Saturday, and dropping a 3-1 score against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Red Wings' offense has scored two or fewer goals in five of the past six outings, going 0-5-1 during the stretch. It is averaging just 1.5 goals per game (GPG) during the span.

The Blackhawks traded guys like Patrick Kane, Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty, among others, but Chicago has picked up the pace lately. They're 5-2 in the past seven games against Eastern Conference foes, while cashing in four of the past five games following a victory.

The Red Wings have managed a 5-2 record in the past seven against Western Conference teams, but they're just 16-41 in the past 57 games against Central Division foes.

The Blackhawks are expected to turn to former Red Wings backstop, Petr Mrazek (8-18-2, 3.74 GAA, .891 SV%), although it wouldn't be shocking to see the team go right back to Stalock after his impressive performance last time out.

Ville Husso (23-16-6, 2.93 GAA, .904 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to start again after returning from a lower-body injury Sunday in Philadelphia. He was decent, turning aside 34 of 36 shots, giving his chance to win, but only David Perron was able to provide any offensive support.

The Red Wings have been very shaky lately, and laying more than two times your potential return is not only risky, it's foolish. Instead, take a flier on the Blackhawks at plus-money, as Chicago is playing with a lot of confidence lately. And the Blackhawks are a surprising 4-1 in the past five trips to Motown, while winning 12 of the past 16 meetings. The underdog is 4-1 in the past five in the series, too.

NHL Money Line Bets for Blackhawks vs. Red Wings

Blackhawks ML (+192 at Caesars)

As far as the total, the trends are all over the map.

For Chicago, the Under is 3-1-1 in the past five games overall, although the Over is 4-1-1 in the past six road games. The Over is also 3-1-1 in the past five games following a victory, too.

As far as Detroit is concerned, the Over has connected at a 5-0-1 clip in the past six games against Western Conference foes, while going 5-2 in the previous seven meetings between these Original Six rivals.

The Over is risky, so go lightly, and play a half-unit at best. Chicago ranks 32nd, or dead-last, in goals scored with 2.4, and it is second-to-last in shots on goal (SOG) with 26.9 per game. The power play is rather toothless, too, hitting at a 17.4% clip, ranking 27th, while killing penalties at a 75.7% rate, or 24th.

For Detroit, it isn't much better offensively, ranking 22nd in the league at 3.0 GPG, while also ranking 22nd on the man advantage at 20.2%. Defensively, the Red Wings are so-so, ranking 19th in both goals against (3.3) and penalty kill (77.3%).

NHL Totals Bets for Blackhawks vs. Red Wings

Over 5.5 (-128 at FanDuel)

NHL Game Props for Blackhawks vs. Red Wings

Perusing the game props for this Original Six showdown, we have a couple of interesting options on the board that are a good bet to come through.

I think we're going to get a high-scoring affair in the Motor City, especially if Mrazek is the backstop for the Blackhawks. Husso has been solid, but he has also been a little bit giving, too, and the Chicago offense is coming off a 5-goal performance, and seems to be brimming with confidence.

Taking both teams to score two or more goals, which also includes overtime and/or a shootout looks to be a tremendous play, although you must eat some moderate chalk in the process.

Will both teams score 2 or more goals (incl. OT or SO) (-165 at BetMGM)

Playing it safe on a win/total parlay, I like the Blackhawks to win and Over 4.5 goals for a chance to multiply your initial wager by 2 1/2 times.

The Chicago part might be the one where you must hold your breath a little, as five goals or more should easily be attainable. If the Blackhawks play like they did last time against the Senators, and Chicago maintains its dominance over Detroit, this should be a nice payday.