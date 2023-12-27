NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, December 27

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Wednesday, December 27

The National Hockey League gets back underway after the holiday break with 14 total games, or 28 of the 32 teams back in action. That includes the nationally televised game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. We'll put together a couple of two- and three-game parlay opportunities. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Penguins vs Islanders

The Penguins have struggled in recent seasons against the Islanders, with New York sweeping the four-game regular-season series. The Isles outscored the Pens by an 18-10 margin in the four games, with New York scoring at least four goals in each of the outings. The Islanders are also 8-2 in the past 10 meetings dating back to May 22, 2021.

The Penguins ended up 4-1-1 in the six games prior to the holiday break, although Pittsburgh is just 1-3-2 in the past six games on the road. The Islanders are 8-1-3 in the past 12 games overall, while going 6-0-3 in the past nine home games dating back to Nov. 11.

Islanders ML (-115 at FanDuel)

Stars vs Blues

The Stars have picked up three consecutive victories prior to the holiday break, and Dallas is 5-0-1 in the past six games overall. The offense has been on fire during the win streak, averaging 4.2 goals per game (GPG). However, Dallas has been involved in five consecutive one-goal games during the span.

That includes a 4-3 overtime loss against the Blues in St. Louis in the most recent visit on Dec. 16. That OT victory for St. Louis snapped a four-game win streak by Dallas dating back to Jan. 9, 2022. That includes two straight victories by the Stars in St. Louis.

Look for the Stars to get the job done on the road as a moderate favorite.

Stars ML (-164 at FanDuel)

Avalanche vs Coyotes

The Avalanche have won four of the past five meetings in this series, but it certainly hasn't been easy. While Colorado won the most recent meeting in Denver by a 4-1 score, Arizona won the first meeting on Nov. 30 at Mullett Arena by a 4-3 score in OT as a moderate underdog (+155).

Three of the past five meetings have been decided by a single goal, and Arizona has actually held its own in the past eight meetings, with the teams inexplicably splitting 4-4. Five of the eight games have been decided by one goal, too.

As such, back the Coyotes on the puck line catching a goal and a half.

Coyotes PL (+1.5, -178 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Team Parlay (+370 at FanDuel)

Stars ML (-164) at Blues

Islanders ML (-115) vs. Penguins

Coyotes PL (+1.5, -178) vs. Avalanche

Two-Team Parlay (+201 at FanDuel)