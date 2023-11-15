NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Player Props for November 15, 2023

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Expert NHL Picks for Wednesday, November 15

Four games of NHL action tonight, and I've got picks for every single one of 'em! Let's sink our teeth into the best NHL bets tonight. It's a good day to have a good day!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Kraken, Oilers over 6.5 (-124 on FanDuel)

It's hard to predict outcomes for both of these clubs right now. The Kraken are hot and cold, wavering to a 4-4-2 stretch in their last 10. The Oilers just fired Jay Woodcroft and are looking to gain ground fast after their putrid start. Seattle allows 3.6 goals per game and Edmonton allows 3.5. Both teams have suffered awful goaltending performances thus far, so let's hammer this over.

Best Player Prop: Jared McCann over 0.5 points (-105 on DraftKings)

Flyers, Hurricanes under 6.5 (-128 on FanDuel)

The Flyers have dropped 8 in a row against the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes haven't lost at home yet this season too. The Canes are 7-3 to the under in their last 10 overall, but they're only scoring 2/6 goals per game in that span too. I like a nice, John Tortorella vs Rod Brind A'Mour defensive battle.

Best Player Prop: Cam Atkinson over 2.5 shots on goal (-130 on DraftKings)

Canucks ML (-160 on FanDuel)

The Canucks are a wagon this season. Rick Tocchet has the boys buzzing to an 11-3-1 start. They've potted 66 goals, which is the most in the league. They also boast the best goal differential at a whopping +33. They welcome the Islanders to town tonight. The Isles have lost 5 in a row. This could be a trap game for the Canucks, but I'm not confident enough in the Isles to take them as a road underdog.

Best Player Prop: Quinn Hughes over 2.5 shots on goal (-130 on DraftKings)

Ducks, Avalanche over 6.5 (-110 on FanDuel)

The Ducks are scoring just under 4 goals per game and have won 8 of their last 10. Is the quack attack back? They've got a big test going into Denver to take on the Avalanche tonight. The Avs are just 5-5 in their last 10 and dropped their last 2 home games, with a soul-crushing 8-2 loss to the Blues on Saturday. When Nathan MacKinnon and company are going though, the Avalanche can score in bunches, so I like this one to be a high-scoring affair tonight. I could easily see a 4-3 or 5-2 type of game.

Best Player Prop: Mason McTavish over 2.5 shots on goal (+100 on DraftKings)

Happy hunting y'all!