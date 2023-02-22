NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for Wednesday, February 22

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Just three games on the NHL slate tonight and that's three juicy opportunities for us to get the bag. Here's what I'm liking.

Top NHL Picks Tonight

Jets vs Islanders

The Bo Horvat trade must've sparked new life into this Islanders club because they find themselves in the 1st Wild Card spot in the East after winning 6 of their last 10 and getting points in 8 of those 10 games. They welcome the Jets into town tonight looking to build on a recent home hot streak where they're 4-1-1 over the previous 6 home games. The Jets are flying high heading into this matchup though after Connor Hellebuyck stopped 50 shots to backstop his team's 4-1 victory over the Rangers in Madison Square Garden on Monday. The Islanders' Ilya Sorokin is no slouch himself though and remains in the Vezina conversation right there with Hellebuyck. I expect a tough and tight defensive battle in this one. Even give some juice to the Under 5.5 sitting at -120 right now if you're feeling extra frisky. I'm going with home-ice advantage for the pick here. The Isles are hot at home and the Jets play their worst on the road. The Isles have also won 5 straight against the Jets, and I see another opportunity to build on that tonight.

Islanders ML -115

Blackhawks vs Stars

The Blackhawks spoiled the pick in my article from yesterday that would've given us a night in the black by beating the Golden Knights in a shootout. They head into Dallas for their second tilt in 24 hours as obnoxiously heavy underdogs. This team is actively trying to lose games too in its pursuit of the 1st overall pick and likely generational talent of Connor Bedard. They're without captain Jonathan Toews too. Yet, the Hawks come into tonight riding a 3-game win streak while the Stars have lost 4 in a row. Those streaks are bound to end tonight, as I see the Stars getting a big bounce-back win on home ice.

Stars PL -165

Flames vs Coyotes

This tilt features one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, and no that is not a play on words for Calgary's team name. The Coyotes come into tonight winners of 3 of their last 4, have points in 9 straight games, and have collected 11 of a possible 14 points in the month of February. Not bad for a team in the midst of a prolonged rebuild while playing at a college team's arena. The Yotes are also 13-8-2 at Mullett Arena this season too, and will play 18 of their 25 games this season at home, including tonight's bout with the Flames. Speaking of the Flames, they are not exactly on fire right now and have only won 2 of their 7 games since returning from the All-Star break. I've done it before, and I'll do it again: let's ride the Mullett Arena bandwagon!

Coyotes PL -130

Happy hunting y'all!