NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Player Props for Monday, November 20

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

It should be a fun week of NHL action. Even though there are 2 days with no games, we've got 7 today, 14 Wednesday, and 15 Friday. So much meat on the bone to sink our teeth into, so let's start by looking at the best NHL bets and player props tonight.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Panthers, Oilers over 6.5 (-158 on FanDuel)

Calvin Pickard is expected to start in net for the Oilers. Oilers' goaltending is a dumpster fire this season. The over has hit in 5 of 7 for the Cats at home, and Matthew Tkachuk and company are due for a flurry tonight after only scoring 3 goals in their last 2 games combined. Oh yeah, and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are participating tonight too.

Bruins, Lightning over 6.5 (+102 on FanDuel)

7 of the last 10 between these 2 have gone under, so I'm going against the grain with this bet. This is their first meeting this season, so it's a new chance to set a new precedent. The B's are 5-5 for the over in their last 10, and the Bolts are 6-4. The Lightning haven't been as stout on defense this year too, so I expect a back-and-forth battle.

Avalanche ML (-154 on FanDuel)

Sometimes you just gotta jump on the wagon and ride. The Avs have won 8 straight against the Preds and come in riding a 3-game heater. They've dropped 19 goals in those 3 wins, and are playing elite hockey right now. The Predators have lost 7 of 10 too.

Kings, Coyotes under 6.5 (-104 on FanDuel)

Their last 3 meetings, with 2 already taking place this season, have hit the over. But, they've only hit the over twice in the last 6 meetings at Arizona. I think this matchup is due for a downturn, especially with the Kings holding their previous 2 opponents to 1 goal apiece.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Nathan MacKinnon over 4.5 shots on goal (-115 on DraftKings)

He's registered 6 OR MORE in his last eight against the Preds. I'll just drop the SOG tallies for his last 4 trips to Smashville: 8, 9, 6, 6.

Trevor Moore over 0.5 points (+105 on DraftKings)

Moore's been a sneaky solid play for us this season, so I'm going back to him in the desert tonight. He's got 7 points in his last 10 against the Yotes, and points in both of their meetings this season. He should have plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet tonight.

Brad Marchand over 2.5 shots on goal (-150 on DraftKings)

The B's captain has hit in 5 straight versus the Lightning and in 8 of his last 9 overall. He's also riding a 5-game point streak too, and he usually steps up in big moments, like when he's facing off against an Atlantic Division rival.

Quinn Hughes over 2.5 shots on goal (-140 on DraftKings)

If the Norris Trophy were handed out today, Hughes would get the hardware. He's a wagon, and he's got the historically awful Sharks at home tonight. He's hit this prop in 7 of 8 at home too.

Sam Reinhart over 2.5 shots on goal (-135 on DraftKings)

Reinhart's reminding everyone why he was the #2 overall pick in 2014. He's Top 10 in points with 24 and tied for 2nd in goals with 13. He's only gotten 2 total shots on net in his last 2 outings, but hit this over in 3 straight prior. I think he's due, especially at home.

Happy hunting, y'all!