NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for Monday, February 27

There are five games of NHL action on the slate tonight, but I'm only feeling the juice on three of them. You've got a trio of bangin' matchups with some of the best clubs in the game and a couple of teams surging for a playoff berth. For the other two games, you've got just ugly odds and overall ugly matchups. Let's look at the three beauties.

Bruins vs Oilers

If you're a fan of the sport of hockey, you're watching this game. If you're a sports bettor with even the slightest interest in the pucks, you're watching AND betting this game. The Bruins are on a historic pace to smash through the regular season points record. Connor McDavid is on his own historic pace for points, goals, and just about any other metric that illustrates that he might be the greatest hockey player of all time. The B's come into tonight's tilt riding a 6-game win streak and have already knocked off the Kraken and Canucks on the road in their Pacific division tour. The Oilers are just 2-1-3 in their last 6 despite scoring a whopping 29 goals in those contests. It's hard to bet against the Bruins this season, but if I'm going to do it, it'll be when Connor McJesus has 14 points and 6 goals in his last 5 games and the Oilers are overall dropping bombs on opponents and needing some puck luck to bounce their way.

Oilers ML +110

Golden Knights vs Avalanche

These clubs are both hot right now. The Golden Knights have won 6 of 10 and earned points in 9 of those 10 games. Interestingly though they've played 5 consecutive 1-goal games and have scraped out wins in 3 of those. The Avalanche are even hotter right now. They're riding a 5-game win streak and are 13-2-2 in their last 17 games. The Stanley Cup champion is finding its stride at the right time and has been especially dominant at home with a 6-1-1 record over their last 8 games in Denver. Vegas touts one of the best road records in the league, but I am riding the hotter hand tonight for this one.

Avalanche ML -140

Red Wings vs Senators

The Eastern Conference is a nightmare at this time of year since all 6 teams are separated by only 5 points for two wild card berths. The teams in this matchup have both played themselves into playoff contention in 2023 and are feeling a groove of late. The Red Wings are 7-3 in their last 10, and even though they lost 3-0 to the Lightning on Saturday, they outshot the Bolts 45-18 in that contest. The Senators are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and trail the Wings by just 4 points and are 7 points shy of the final wild card spot, so these are 2 big points for them to get on home ice. As both of these teams are in the advancing stages of a multi-year rebuild, things seem to be coming together at the right time. But I think the Wings have more of it together right now, and I like their odds as a slight underdog to pull out the victory tonight.

Red Wings ML +105

