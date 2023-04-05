NHL Bets Tonight: Rangers vs. Lightning Betting Preview

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for April 5: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Lightning vs. Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) travel to meet the New York Rangers (45-21-11) at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

The Lightning have clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division with 96 points, four back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second. Toronto also has a game in hand.

The Rangers are stuck in third place in the Metropolitan Division, three points back of the second-place New Jersey Devils, and six back of the first-place Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina has a game in hand on both teams, with the Blueshirts facing just four remaining regular-season games after Wednesday.

This is the third and final meeting of the regular-season series between these teams, with the home team coming away with victories in the first two in the series.

The Rangers won 3-1 way back on Opening Night, Oct. 11, as Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced to outduel Andrei Vasilevskiy. Mika Zibanejad shined, posting a shorthanded goal, and a power-play goal, while Barclay Goodrow delivered an even-strength insurance marker at 11:00 in the third.

The Dec. 29 meeting at Amalie Arena in Tampa was even tighter, as the teams couldn't decide a winner in regulation or in overtime. Tampa posted a 2-1 shootout win, as Vasilevskiy exacted revenge on Shesterkin, stopped 45 of the 46 shots he faced in regulartion and overtime. In the shootout, only Artemi Panarin could beat him, while Alex Killorn sent the home folks happy in Round 6 of the extra session.

In regulation, Zibanejad struck again for the Blueshirts, while Brayden Point had the tally for the home side.

While the Lightning are 6-1 in the past seven games overall, they're just 1-5 in the past six skates at MSG. The home team is 7-1 in the past eight meetings, while the favorite has cashed in six straight in the series. There is no sense in being cute and going against some serious home-ice trends.

NHL Money Line Bets for Lightning vs. Rangers

Rangers ML (-114 at FanDuel)

The Under has dominated for the Lightning lately, cashing in four straight games overall, while also going 4-0 in the past four games against Eastern Conference foes.

The Under is 5-2 in the past seven games against winning teams for Tampa Bay, too, while going 5-1 in the past six trips to MSG. In fact, the Under is 7-0 in the past seven meetings overall in this series, so when Vasilevskiy and Shesterkin square off, goals are usually at a premium.

For the Rangers, it's all Under all the time lately, going 6-1-1 in the past eight against teams with a winning overall record, and 18-6-2 in the past 26 tries against teams from the Atlantic Division.

In addition, the Under is 4-1 in the past five games when playing on two days of rest, and 6-2-1 in the past nine skates against Eastern Conference foes.

It's pretty cut and dry here. Go low on the total, and don't look back.

NHL Totals Bets for Lightning vs. Rangers

Under 6.5 (-138 at FanDuel)

NHL Game Props for Lightning vs. Rangers

The game props for this critical Eastern Conference matchup are interesting, and there are a few things to really like.

At BetMGM, in the game props section, you can bet the time of the first goal. When will the 1st goal be scored? 00:01-08:59 min. (-135), 09:00-60:00 min. (-105), or no goal (+5000).

I think this is a slam-dunk play to go with the larger 51-minute span. Vasilevskiy and Shesterkin are playing well, and usually do against each other especially. We shouldn't see a quick goal in the first period, but we won't see a scoreless regulation, either. I'm all over 09:00-60:00 min.

1st Game Goal - 09:00-60:00 min. (-105 at BetMGM)

In addition, I like a low-scoring game, and I also do not like both teams to score two or more goals. I think it will be that kind of a game. Will both teams score 2 or more goals? (including overtime and shootouts). Lean No here for a plus-money result. That's a great value.