NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, April 30

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Alex Ovechkin Over 0.5 Goals vs. Montreal - 7:00 p.m. ET

I know Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet in Game 4, but still managed to put five shots on net -- that's just too much volume for one not to go through eventually. Over his last 19 games, the Great 8 hasn't gone more than one game without finding the back of the net, and I expect him to bend the twine in this one as well. He's also generating 3.4 shots per game over that stretch, so it's worth looking at the Demon play here.

Connor Hellebuyck Under 22.0 Saves vs. St. Louis - 9:30 p.m. ET

Over his four postseason appearances, regardless of the outcome, Hellebuyck has failed to reach the 22-save threshold. Taking the under here is a win-win -- if the Jets go back to limiting the Blues' chances, as they did in Games 1 and 2, he is unlikely to see enough work to hit the over, and if he gets shelled again, the team will almost certainly have to pull him as it did in Game 4.

Cam Fowler Over 0.5 Points at Winnipeg - 9:30 p.m. ET

Fowler is riding a five-game point streak during which he compiled one goal and nine helpers, including six power-play assists. Unless Hellebuyck puts together a shutout performance, the Blues are likely to get a goal or two, and Fowler has been the key driver of the offense for the Blues. Look for his hot streak to continue.

