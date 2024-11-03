NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Hopefully, you remembered to "fall back," and if you didn't, then at least you got an extra hour to set your NHL DFS lineups today. There are five games on the main slate, with the first game starting at 5 p.m. ET. Onto the lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Sunday teems with teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. Boston and Seattle are both in that position, but Washington, Toronto and Chicago are all on the road for the second game of a back-to-back against a rested team.

GOALIE

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. CHI ($8,000): Dostal has faced down a ton of shots. The Ducks have given up a whopping 35.7 shots on net per game. However, Dostal has also been up to the task. He has a 1.99 GAA and a .945 save percentage over eight starts. Eventually, the young netminder may crumble under the weight of his workload, but this should be an easier day. The Blackhawks have averaged 2.67 goals and 27.6 shots on net per contest. They are on the second day of a back-to-back.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFFS

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. WAS ($5,600): The Hurricanes gave Jarvis a bigger role last year, and he responded with 33 goals and 34 assists. That's earned him even more minutes this year, as he's averaged 19:10 per game in ice time, including 3:55 on the power play. Once again, Jarvis is rewarding the trust, as he has eight points and 25 shots on net through nine games. Charlie Lindgren should be in net for a team on the second day of a back-to-back. He has a .882 save percentage.

Viktor Arvidsson, EDM at CGY ($4,500): Arvidsson just scored his first goal with the Oilers. More should arrive, given that he has a four percent shooting rate on the season. While the Swede tends to be on the lower end of the spectrum in terms of shooting percentages, his career number is still 10.9, and there will still be significant improvement on that front. It's Dustin Wolf's turn in the goaltending rotation for the Flames. If that holds, Wolf has a career 3.07 GAA and .899 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Ducks vs. Blackhawks

Mason McTavish (C - $4,000), Frank Vatrano (W - $5,000), Ryan Strome (W - $4,100)

Chicago has Arvid Soderblom lined up to start the second game of this back-to-back, which is to the benefit of the Ducks. He has a career .884 save percentage. The Blackhawks have been a bit better defensively so far, but I'm not sure that continues, especially not in this scenario. Anaheim's offense is off to a slow start, but this line can hopefully make something of this opportunity.

McTavish doesn't have a goal yet, but he has five assists through 10 games. He had 19 goals in 64 games last season, so he should light the lamp eventually. The 21-year-old is also up to 3:08 per game on the power play this season. Vatrano has four points in nine games, but he's been unlucky as he only has a 4.3 percent shooting rate. He scored 37 goals on 272 shots on net last season for the Ducks, so he'll turn it around eventually. Strome has three goals and two assists. He tallied 41 points last year, with 15 coming with the extra man. Strome doesn't have any power-play points yet, but he has the same-sized role on that front this year.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. EDM ($5,900): Andersson has come out of the gate with gusto for the Flames. He has 11 points in 11 games. He's put three shots on net on four occasions. On the other end of the ice, he has 38 blocked shots. Both of Edmonton's goalies have sub-.900 save percentages, and the team has the league's worst penalty kill as well.

Brock Faber, MIN vs. TOR ($4,500): Can Faber somehow manage a larger role this season after he was the Wild's No. 1 defenseman as a rookie? He can. Faber has averaged 25:33 per contest in ice time, including a whopping 3:47 on the power play. He has six points, including one in each of his last three games. Toronto, as noted, is finishing off a back-to-back. Anthony Stolarz started the season well, but he has allowed four goals in each of his last two games.

