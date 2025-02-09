NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 9

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There's a big sporting event Sunday. You may have heard a bit about it. Unsurprisingly, the NHL isn't looking to compete with only two games and the first one starting at 12:30 p.m. EST. This is your last chance to play some NHL DFS until the 4 Nations Face-Off is done, so don't miss out! Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Since Saturday was so busy, three of the four teams on Sunday are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Canadiens and Lightning are facing each another while Utah will be visiting a rested Washington team.

GOALIE

Jakub Dobes, MON vs. TAM ($7,400): The Lightning do have a very good offense, but they are also on the road for the second straight day. While Dobes has only made eight NHL starts, he has a 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage. And as Jonas Johansson is hurt, there's a chance Andrei Vasilevskiy will be starting after going on Saturday. Even for a goalie of his skill level, that isn't easy. I'd take a shot on Dobes.

VALUE PLAY

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. UTA ($7,200): Strome is riding a five-game scoring streak with 52 points through 54 games. While he hasn't shot a lot this year, he's put at least three pucks on net in five of his last nine outings. Utah is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Connor Ingram with his career .902 save percentage should be in net.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canadiens vs. Lightning

Nick Suzuki (C - $8,100), Cole Caufield (W - $7,300), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $5,400)

As noted, the Lightning are the one on the road for the second consecutive day. And Andrei Vasilevskiy will likely be starting both as the other option is Brandon Halverson, a 28-year-old netminder who has made exactly one NHL appearance back in 2017-18. Either way, things are looking promising for Montreal's top trio.

Suzuki is going to produce at least 40 assists for the fourth straight season while notching 52 points overall. He also skates on the first power play with 16 points there. Those minutes are easier on the legs, and the Lightning's penalty kill won't be rested. Suzuki has been dishing out the helpers to Caufield, who already has 26 goals. He's also been busy with 166 shots on the season. Former first-overall pick Slafkovsky is at 29 points, including eight from his last 16 outings while recently joining the lead PP.

DEFENSEMAN

Martin Fehervary, WAS vs. UTA ($4,000): I wanted to save you some salary with my defenseman recommendation, and the Capitals were the obvious team to target. Jakob Chychrun and John Carlson are fine options, but you'll have to shell out for either one. Fehervary does offer potential. While he only has 13 points, he's registered an assist during each of his last two matchups alongside 111 blocked shots overall. You only have four teams worth of players to pick from, and only one of them didn't play Saturday. Fehervary is certainly worth a shot under those circumstances.

