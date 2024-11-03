NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 3

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

What are you doing with your extra hour Sunday? You know, if you didn't use it to sleep? I don't want you to have to spend that whole time pondering your NHL DFS lines, so I have some recommendations. There are five games on the slate, with the first starting at 5 p.m. EST.

SLATE PREVIEW

Saturdays are busy in the NHL, so it's probably no surprise several clubs are on the second leg of a back-to-back. In fact, only the Battle of Alberta between the Flames and Oilers features no team in that position, though Edmonton will play again Monday. Meanwhile, the Bruins host the Kraken in a matchup between two sides closing out consecutive nights. Every other road team? On a back-to-back against a rested opponent that's at home.

GOALIE

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. TOR ($7,500): Gustavsson has bounced back from a tough campaign with a 2.29 GAA and .919 save percentage, though he did manage one bad start on the road. The Leafs are just above average offensively, which is a bit surprising. Could it be related to Craig Berube's philosophies? I'm not sure, but I do know they'll be away for a second straight day.

VALUE PLAYS

Troy Terry, ANA vs. CHI ($6,800): Terry has been good for 20 goals and 50 points in each of the last three seasons, even as the team around him has fluctuated. He's currently at five goals and three assists while only having been held off the scoresheet twice. On the second evening of a back-to-back, Arvid Soderblom will be in net for the Blackhawks. He's made 52 career appearances - all with Chicago - and has posted an .884 save percentage.

Elias Lindholm, BOS vs. SEA ($6,200): Lindholm began his tenure with the Bruins on a three-game point streak, but then hit a drought. However, he's notched an assist in each of his last two outings. Both teams are closing out consecutive days, yet the Bruins are at home and they'll get a bit more rest having played Saturday afternoon. That should give Boston the advantage, even if Joey Daccord will likely be starting for Seattle.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Hurricanes vs. Capitals

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C - $4,400), Martin Necas (W - $7,200), Eric Robinson (W - $3,300)

The Capitals have been stingy defensively, though it's harder to be locked in on the road for the second day of a back-to-back. And the shots that have gotten through to Charlie Lindgren have been a problem with an .882 save percentage through five starts and a career .908. This is the current formatting of Carolina's second line, and I'm willing to stack against Washington with the team finishing off a second straight day on the road.

Kotkaniemi has produced seven points in nine games, and that's with a 6.7 shooting percentage. While he's never converted shots with regularity, his career mark is 10.3. Necas has been on fire with five goals and 10 assists while coming off a four-point performance. His success has been built upon Carolina's power-play prowess with eight points during that situation. Robinson is a surprising player to be in this role and could eventually be moved off this trio, yet the 29-year-old does have four points in his last seven appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR vs. WAS ($6,700): When the Canes brought Gostisbehere back, it signaled the era of Brent Burns was over. You sign him for one reason, and that's to have him play a lot of man-advantage minutes and quarterback the first unit. Gostisbehere has so far averaged 4:00 on the power play with five points. It will be trickier for the Caps to prevent shots when they're killing penalties, and being on the second leg of a back-to-back doesn't help.

Olen Zellweger, ANA vs. CHI ($4,400): After Zellweger logged 26 games in his age-20 season, the Ducks have paired him with Cam Fowler while providing him a PP role that would've normally gone to Fowler. Zellweger has registered three points across nine games while directing at least three shots on target five times. If he does that against Arvid Soderblom and his career .884 save percentage, he may just find the back of the net.

