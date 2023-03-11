NHL DFS Hockey: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's an incredibly-busy day for the NHL. Even without including earlier starts, the traditional evening slate (7 p.m. EST or later) is packed with 11 games. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. CHI ($37): Vasilevskiy has had some trouble recently but still has a 2.69 GAA and .914 save percentage. Plus, this is exactly the kind of matchup that any goalie should be able to handle. Chicago is in the bottom two in goals and shots on net per game, have less talent than before the trade deadline, and are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SEA ($35): With so many goalies to choose from, I don't want to shell out for Oettinger's salary in this matchup. He's on the road, and quietly the Kraken have averaged 3.52 goals per game, fifth most in the NHL.

CENTER

Boone Jenner, CLM vs. STL ($17): This is a battle of two of the worst defensive teams in the NHL, but that means there is a lot of offensive opportunity to be found. Jenner has actually been pounding the net with shots this season, having tallied 171 shots in 53 contests. The first-line center has also averaged over 20 minutes per game in ice time, so he should see a lot of action against a Blues team with a 3.66 GAA.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. NJD ($17): Suzuki hasn't slowed down as much as anticipated after losing teammates to injury and trades, as he has seven points in his last 12 games. On the other hand, in those 12 games he only has put 23 shots on net and only has one power-play point. The Devils have only allowed 28.2 shots on goal per contest, so Suzuki could be clamped down on.

WING

Alex Killorn, TAM vs. CHI ($17): Killorn has gotten into the swing of things, notching 15 points in his last 15 games. Suddenly, he has 49 points on the season after something of a slow start. Chicago is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back and is in the bottom eight in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at FLA ($15): Ehlers has an assist in back-to-back games, and eventually his 5.7 percent shooting is going to improve. The Panthers are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Alex Lyon will likely get the start. The 30-year-old journeyman has a career .893 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at CAR ($19): Marchessault's game has long been more about quantity of shooting than quality, and indeed this year he has 19 goals on 191 shots on net in 59 games. The Hurricanes, though, are built to put the kibosh on a player like that. Carolina has allowed a league-low 25.8 shots on goal per contest, and only the Bruins have a lower GAA.

Tom Wilson, WAS at NYI ($14): Wilson has five goals in nine games since returning from injury, though on 22.7 percent shooting that will be hard to sustain. Case in point, Saturday he's visiting the Islanders and will likely see Ilya Sorokin in net. The Russian has a 2.35 GAA and .925 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Justin Faulk, STL at CLM ($18): Faulk has seven points in his last nine games. He's also put 164 shots on net in 64 contests. The Blue Jackets have a 3.72 GAA, but they have also allowed a whopping 35.3 shots on goal per game.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN at SAN ($17): Spurgeon has 27 points in 65 games, with only three of them coming on the power play. That's good here, as the Sharks have a top-six penalty kill, but rank 30th in GAA.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Erik Karlsson, SAN vs. MIN ($27): With so many choices, Karlsson's salary is lot to risk in this matchup. Filip Gustavsson has been quite formidable this season for the Wild, as he has a 1.91 GAA and has posted a .935 save percentage as well.

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. NAS ($17): Juuse Saros has a .917 save percentage for the Predators, but over his last six starts he has a 2.18 GAA and .929 save percentage. Additionally, the Predators have the 11th-ranked penalty kill, and Doughty has tallied 22 of his 41 points with the extra man.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.