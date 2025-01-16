NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only two games on the NHL slate Friday. Pittsburgh visits Buffalo and Carolina hosts Vegas. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. PIT ($7,800): Luukkonen was strong Wednesday, stopping 35 shots in a 4-2 win over Carolina. It was Luukkonen's third win in his last four starts, raising his record to 14-13-4 with two shutouts, a 2.99 GAA and a .898 save percentage. He has turned his season around, as he is 6-2-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage since Dec. 21. The Penguins are averaging 2.96 goals per game in 2024-25, 16th in the NHL.

Adin Hill, VGK at CAR ($7,400): Hill is 5-2-0 with a 1.87 GAA and a .918 save percentage since Dec. 19, as he has been getting plenty of rest, sharing the cage with Ilya Samsonov of late. Hill is 18-7-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 27 starts this season. The Hurricanes have lost their last two games, but are seventh overall in NHL scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game this season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Roslovic, CAR vs. VGK ($4,300): Roslovic leads the Hurricanes in goals with 17, one better than Martin Necas. While Roslovic has gone eight straight games without a point, the 27-year-old still plays on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis while seeing second-unit power-play time. Despite his recent slump, Roslovic has an inexpensive salary if you need to fill out your roster.

Bryan Rust, PIT at BUF ($6,700): Rust got off to a slow start but has been terrific of late. He began the season with three goals and an assist in his first eight games while missing another seven with a lower-body injury. Since then, the 32-year-old veteran has 14 goals and 30 points across 31 games, including two goals and four assists on the power play. Playing alongside Sidney Crosby on the top line and first power-play unit certainly doesn't hurt his value.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres vs. Penguins

Jason Zucker (W - $4,600), Tage Thompson (W - $7,300), Ryan McLeod (C - $3,000)

The Sabres' top line is led by Thompson, who has 19 goals and 35 points in 39 games. He had a career year two seasons ago when he managed 47 goals and 94 points in 78 games. While he will be hard-pressed to ever equal that total, Thompson is still a solid player. Zucker snapped a three-game pointless streak Wednesday with a pair of assists, giving the veteran 15 goals and 33 points in 44 games to date. McLeod was moved up to the top line late in the second period Wednesday and picked up the hat trick. McLeod has 10 goals and 24 points in 44 contests, only six points away from equaling his career-best 30 points, which he set last season.

Golden Knights at Hurricanes

Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,100), Jack Eichel (C - $9,000), Mark Stone (W - $7,500)

The Golden Knights got Eichel back Tuesday after he missed one game with an illness. The 28-year-old is having his best season in the NHL with 11 goals and 54 points in 43 games. His career high is 82 points. He is well on his way to besting that mark. Stone is also having a terrific season (though the worry with Stone is that he will get injured as he has in each of the last five seasons). Stone has 12 goals and 39 points in 30 games, including three goals and 14 points on the power play. Barbashev has not had a point in three outings since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him 10 games. Barbashev has 15 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances in 2024-25. The trio are capable of a huge night, which has happened on multiple occasions already this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Brent Burns, CAR vs. VGK ($4,500): Burns has only four goals and 18 points in 45 games – including only one assist on the power play – but he has been hot as of late with two goals and nine points in 11 games since the Christmas break. Burns has been getting a lot more playing time on the power play since starting this hot streak, which bodes well for his value.

Erik Karlsson, PIT at BUF ($5,400): Karlsson has two goals and 13 points in his last 14 games, giving the defenseman four goals and 32 points across 46 appearances this season. Karlsson has a goal and 10 assists on the power play, including four during his recent scoring streak. There are not a lot of blueliners to select with only two games on the docket and Karlsson's recent play makes him worth using Friday.

