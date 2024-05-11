NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

This Mother's Day, give yourself the gift of NHL DFS success. Even if you aren't a mom. There are two NHL games Sunday, with the first starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Whether or not you are a mother, I have some lineup recommendations for you

SLATE PREVIEW

The two questions about lineups both belong to the Bruins. After two iffy starts, will Jeremy Swayman be in net? Or will Linus Ullmark get a start? Then, there's Brad Marchand. He left Game 3 with an upper-body injury and he is considered day-to-day. If Marchand can't play in Game 4, that will change things for the Bruins.

GOALIE

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at BOS ($8,000): Bobrovsky has only allowed three goals over his last two games. Bobrovsky's save percentage over those games is .906 because he has only faced 32 shots across those contests. Florida only allowed 27.8 shots on goal per game this season, and that defense has tamped down more in the playoffs. The Panthers have only ceded 24.5 shots on net per contest.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA at BOS ($3,000): Luostarinen has provided unexpected depth scoring recently. He has a point in four of his last five games. He also has 12 shots on net over his last six outings. Boston has surprisingly allowed 32.0 shots on goal per contest in the playoffs. Swayman has allowed nine goals over his last two starts, which is why he may not get the start. If Ullmark starts, it will be his first start since April 22.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Canucks at Oilers

J.T. Miller (C - $6,900), Brock Boeser (W - $6,000), Pius Suter (W - $3,300)

The Oilers handled the Kings in five games in the first round, and they are tied at one game apiece with the Canucks, but not because of Stuart Skinner. In the postseason, he has a 2.96 GAA and .888 save percentage. During the regular season, he had a .905 save percentage. This is the top line for the Canucks, and also features two members of the top power-play unit.

Miller has three points in this series and three multi-point games in the playoffs. That comes after he had his first 100-point season of his career, including 40 power-play points. Boeser also had a career year, posting a personal best of 40 goals. He's on a three-game point streak as well. Suter delivered what was expected this season, given that he's had either 14 or 15 goals in all four seasons of his career. While he doesn't have a point in this series, he had a goal on five shots on net in the clincher against the Predators.

DEFENSEMAN

Mattias Ekholm, EDM vs. VAN ($4,400): Evan Bouchard is the star defenseman for the Oilers, but Ekholm has a goal in both games of this series. That comes after a season wherein he tallied 11 goals on 177 shots on net. He added 34 assists as well. The Canucks don't seem like they will turn the net back over to Casey DeSmith. Arturs Silovs has allowed four goals in both games of this series.

