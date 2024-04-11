NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 10 games scheduled, consisting of seven getting underway in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, one starting at 8:00 p.m. ET and two beginning in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida (vs. Columbus), Seattle (vs. San Jose), NY Rangers (vs. Philadelphia), NY Islanders (vs. Montreal) and Tampa Bay (vs. Ottawa) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Blue-Jackets-Panthers, Senators-Lightning and Devils-Maple Leafs matchups carry an Over/Under of 6.5 goals. The Jets-Stars and Sharks-Kraken are on the lower end at 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. WPG ($7,900): Oettinger has stopped 201 of 214 shots during his eight-game winning streak. He has permitted two goals or fewer seven times during that span. Oettinger has gone 2-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA and a .981 save percentage versus Winnipeg this season.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. PHI ($8,200): Shesterkin has won five of his past seven outings despite being a bit of a mixed bag during that stretch. He has a 3-0-0 record with a 2.33 GAA and a .941 save percentage in three previous meetings with the Flyers this campaign.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Auston Matthews, TOR vs. NJ ($9,900): Matthews has accumulated 11 goals and 11 assists during a 12-game point spree. He has been credited with a whopping 61 shots during that stretch. Matthews also has two goals and one helper in two games against the Devils this season.

Sam Reinhart. FLA vs. CLS ($7,800): Reinhart has generated five goals, 11 points and 32 shots in 10 games going into Thursday night's action. He has picked up six helpers and four shots in two outings versus Columbus this campaign.

Nico Hischier, NJ at TOR ($6,800): Hischier has been held off the scoresheet on only one occasion across his past seven appearances, earning four goals and 10 points. He also has two goals and three assists in two previous contests against Toronto in 2023-24.

Shane Wright, SEA vs. SJ ($3,800): Wright has plenty of bang for the buck upside Thursday. He has produced four goals, one assist and 10 shots on net in four games since being called up from the minors on March 31.

Andrei Kuzmenko, CGY at LA ($3,500): Kuzmenko has racked up five goals and six helpers over a six-game point streak. He has 15 shots and six power-play points (one goal, five assists) during that span.

David Perron, DET at PIT ($3,200): Perron has registered two goals and five assists in his last seven outings. He has picked up one goal and five assists during his five-game point spree.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Senators

Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,800), Brayden Point (C - $8,100), Anthony Duclair (W - $4,400)

Kucherov has contributed at least one point in 20 of his last 21 outings, compiling seven goals and 38 assists over that period. He has two goals and 14 assists during his seven-game point streak. Point has supplied eight goals, 13 points and 25 shots across his past 10 contests. Duclair has six goals and 12 points in 14 games with Tampa Bay since being acquired from San Jose ahead of the trade deadline.

The top line of the Lightning has been firing on all cylinders. The trio should be able to remain hot against Ottawa on Thursday. They have combined for six goals and six assists versus the Senators this season.

Rangers vs. Flyers

Artemi Panarin (W - $9,000), Vincent Trocheck (C - $)7,200, Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,100)

Panarin has piled up eight goals and 14 helpers during his 10-game point streak. He has 45 shots and seven power-play assists over that span. Trocheck has cooled off a bit but has 11 helpers and 12 points in his last 11 contests. Lafreniere has nine tallies and 17 points across his past 14 appearances.

The second line of the Rangers should be able to remain productive against the faltering Flyers. The trio has already combined for four goals and six assists in three previous matchups versus Philadelphia in 2023-24.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB vs. OTT ($6,600: Hedman has one goal, eight helpers, 19 shots and nine blocked shots in nine games entering Thursday's slate. Additionally, he has one goal, two assists and six shots through three games against Ottawa this campaign.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. MON ($6,300): Dobson has notched two goals, two assists, six shots and 11 blocks over his three-game point spree. He has also provided six helpers and four shots in two contests versus the Canadiens this season.

