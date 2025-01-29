NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 10 games scheduled, including six in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, two starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. Chicago), Edmonton (vs. Detroit), Vegas (vs. Columbus), Seattle (vs San Jose) and Calgary (vs. Anaheim) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Red Wings-Oilers and Blue Jackets-Golden Knights matchups is 6.5 goals. The Blackhawks-Hurricanes and Sharks-Kraken contests anticipate 6.0 goals, while the remaining games expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Dustin Wolf, CGY vs. ANA ($8,100): Wolf has won nine of his last 12 outings, stopping 308 out of 336 shots. He has posted a 6-3-0 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .916 save percentage through nine appearances in January. He made 26 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks on Jan. 7. Anaheim has scored a league-low 2.54 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at BOS ($7,800): Hellebuyck earned wins in seven out of eight starts going into Thursday night's action, posting a .932 save percentage and one shutout. He has stopped 66 out of 71 shots during his three-game winning streak. Hellebuyck made 23 saves in an 8-1 win over the Bruins on Dec. 10.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at PHI ($7,600): Sorokin has victories in six of his last seven appearances, turning aside 160 out of 172 shots for a .930 save percentage. He has allowed only four goals on 89 shots over his four-game winning streak. Sorokin has a 10-3-2 record with a 1.64 GAA and a .944 save percentage against Philadelphia.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. DET ($9,100): Draisaitl has been held off the scoresheet once in his past 10 outings, amassing six goals and 16 points. He has 34 shots on target, six multi-point efforts and four power-play points (two goals and two assists) during that span. Draisaitl had two goals on seven shots and one assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings on Oct. 27.

Macklin Celebrini, SJS at SEA ($6,900): Celebrini has three goals, 16 shots and one assist in his last four contests. He has collected one goal, two helpers and four shots in two games versus the Kraken this campaign.

Gabriel Vilardi, WPG at BOS ($6,200): Vilardi has three goals on six shots and five assists during his four-game point streak. He had one goal, one helper and three shots in Winnipeg's 8-1 triumph over the Bruins on Dec. 10. Vilardi is a strong value play for Thursday's slate and has stack potential with Kyle Connor or Mark Scheifele.

Eeli Tolvanen, SEA vs. SJS ($3,500): Tolvanen has lit the lamp in three straight games heading into Thursday's action. He has six shots on goal during that time. Tolvanen has two goals and six points in his last six appearances against the Sharks.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hurricanes vs. Blackhawks

Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,500), Sebastian Aho (C - $7,300), Jackson Blake (W - $3,800)

Rantanen has one assist and eight shots in two games since being acquired by Carolina from Colorado. Aho has four goals and seven points in his last five outings, including three goals and one helper during his three-game point streak. Blake has one goal, two assists and six shots in three matches going into Thursday's action.

Carolina's top line has plenty of breakout upside versus Chicago on Thursday. The Blackhawks have allowed the third-most goals per game (3.40) and shots per game (31.4) this season.

Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets

Jack Eichel (C - $8,000), Mark Stone (W - $6,500), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,500)

Eichel has five goals and five assists across his seven-game point spree. He has 27 shots and five power-play points (one goal, four assists) during that span. Stone has earned three multi-point performances in his past four outings, picking up one goal, six assists and eight shots. Barbashev has three helpers and four shots in the past four games.

Vegas' top line has been red-hot offensively, and Eichel should be worthy of cap investment. Columbus has surrendered the fifth-most goals per game (3.34) in 2024-25.

DEFENSEMEN

Seth Jones, CHI at CAR ($4,800): Jones has accounted for two goals, seven assists, 13 shots and 12 blocks in his last six appearances. He contributed an assist and one shot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Jan. 20.

Tony DeAngelo, NYI at PHI ($4,000): DeAngelo has one assist, two shots and four blocks through two appearances. He is logging big minutes and has considerable bang for the buck upside if he returns to the scoresheet in Thursday's matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.