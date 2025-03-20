NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 14 games scheduled, including seven starts in the 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET window, three beginning in the 8:00 to 8:30 p.m. ET slot, two getting underway at 9 p.m. ET and two puck drops in the 10 to 10:30 range. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (at San Jose), Vegas (vs. Boston), Los Angeles (at Chicago), Washington (vs. Philadelphia), Florida (at Columbus) and New Jersey (vs. Calgary) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under in the Avalanche-Senators, Sabres-Hockey Club and Hurricanes-Sharks games is 6.0 goals. The other matchups anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at EDM ($7,500): Hellebuyck is coming off his worst performance of 2024-25 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Vancouver, allowing five goals on only 21 shots. However, he has plenty of bang for the buck potential despite facing a challenging opponent in the Oilers. Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots in a 6-0 win over Edmonton on Oct. 9 and should be motivated to get back on track.

Sam Montembeault, MTL at NYI ($7,400): Montembeault has gone 7-0-1 with a 2.09 GAA and a .922 save percentage in his last eight appearances. He has stopped 72 of 78 shots during his three-game winning streak. Montembeault turned aside 30 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders on Dec. 3.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Auston Matthews, TOR at NYR ($8,900): Matthews has found the back of the net in three straight games, recording four goals on 15 shots and one assist. He has generated 10 goals and 23 points in 23 appearances versus the Rangers, including one goal and a helper in two outings this season.

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. WPG ($8,800): McDavid has accumulated four goals and 14 assists during his 12-game point spree. He has five multipoint performances in five of the last eight contests. McDavid has 13 assists and 15 points in his past 10 appearances versus the Jets.

Sebastian Aho, CAR at SJS ($7,500): Aho has generated eight goals and 13 points in 13 games going into Thursday night's action. He has one power-play goal, two power-play assists, two shorthanded tallies and one shorthanded helper over that span. Aho has two goals and five points in the past five contests. He has three goals and six points in his last four meetings with the Sharks.

Clayton Keller, UTA vs. BUF ($7,000): Keller has collected six goals, 41 shots and 18 points in 14 games entering Thursday's slate. He has two goals and seven assists on the man advantage over that stretch. Since Feb. 1, Buffalo has allowed the third-most goals in the league.

Jesper Bratt, NJD vs. CGY ($6,400): Bratt has accounted for three goals and seven assists across his four-game point spree. He has a trio of three-point performances, nine shots and three power-play helpers in that stretch.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kings at Blackhawks

Quinton Byfield (C - $5,600), Kevin Fiala (W - $6,200), Alex Laferriere (W - $4,500)

Byfield's six-game goal streak ended in Monday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota, but he still registered five shots on target and should rebound versus a Chicago squad that has struggled defensively this season. Fiala has two goals, five assists and 24 shots in the last nine games, including two markers and two helpers on the power play. Laferriere hasn't earned a point in four straight games but has two goals and eight shots in two games against the Blackhawks this campaign, giving him four markers and five points in four appearances versus the franchise.

Los Angeles' third line has plenty of offensive upside and great cap hits for Thursday's slate. Chicago has allowed the third-most goals per game (3.54) and shots per game (31.5) this season.

Capitals vs. Flyers

Connor McMichael (W - $4,300), Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $5,500), Aliaksei Protas (W - $4,500)

McMichael has compiled three goals, seven points and 23 shots through nine appearances in March. Dubois has amassed four goals, seven assists and 26 shots over that same nine-game span. In his last six outings, Protas has notched six goals on 12 shots and four helpers.

Washington's second line has four goals and 10 points in three games versus Philadelphia this season. The trio has considerable bang for the buck upside for Thursday night's action.

DEFENSEMEN

Justin Faulk, STL vs. VAN ($4,700): Faulk has racked up one goal, five assists, three power-play helpers, seven shots and five blocks during his four-game point spree. He has contributed one goal and four assists in his past four outings versus the Canucks, including two apples and four shots in two matches this season.

Lane Hutson, MTL at NYI ($4,600): Hutson has picked up one goal, three assists, three shots, two power-play helpers and three blocks during his three-game point streak. The rookie defender has one assist and two shots in two contests versus the Islanders in 2024-25, making him a solid value option for Thursday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.