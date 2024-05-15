NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has two games scheduled, with one starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. NY Rangers) and Edmonton (at Vancouver) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Hurricanes have earned two straight wins over the Rangers in the second round after falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. The Oilers and Canucks have alternated victories during their second-round series, with the Oilers getting a 3-2 win in Game 4. The over/under for the Oilers-Canucks contest is at 6.5 goals, while the Rangers-Hurricanes matchup is set for 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NYR ($8,200): Andersen has stopped 42-of-46 shots en route to winning his past two outings. He has faced fewer shots than Igor Shesterkin but has earned better statistics in the last two games.

Calvin Pickard, EDM at VAN ($7,800): Pickard will probably start again for the Oilers after backstopping the team to victory in Game 4 with a 19-save effort. The Canucks will probably put more pucks on the net in Thursday's tilt, which would give Pickard plenty of bang for the buck upside.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at VAN ($8,200): Draisaitl has amassed eight goals and 12 helpers during his nine-game point spree. He has provided five consecutive multi-point efforts while compiling 22 shots on goal.

Brock Boeser, VAN vs. EDM ($6,300): Boeser has three goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He has 12 shots on target and one power-play helper during that stretch. He has accounted for 12 points, including seven goals, in 10 appearances this postseason.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, CAR vs. NYR ($3,100): Kuznetsov has potted a goal in each of the last two games despite averaging just 10:38 of ice time during that span. He also has five shots on net over that stretch. Kuznetsov could be a strong value play if he remains hot. However, he should be considered a high-risk, high-reward gamble for Thursday's slate.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Canucks

Connor McDavid (C - $9,800), Zach Hyman (W - $7,700), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,300)

McDavid was back on the scoresheet with a power-play assist in Tuesday's victory after his seven-game point streak was snapped. He has generated 18 points, including 16 helpers, and 27 shots through nine outings this postseason. Hyman had nine goals and two assists in seven contests before being held without a point for two straight games. However, he has been credited with 11 shots and the point production should return soon. Nugent-Hopkins has collected one goal and six helpers during a five-game point spree. He has three assists on the man advantage and eight shots during that time.

The top line of the Oilers isn't that pricey and offers plenty of upside for Thursday night's action.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VAN ($6,800): Bouchard has accumulated four goals and 15 points through nine playoff games. He has added 34 shots on net and 16 blocked shots during that period. Going into Thursday's slate, Bouchard is riding a seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists).

Jacob Trouba, NYR at CAR ($5,000): Trouba has some bang-for-the-buck potential after contributing one goal (short-handed) and one assist in the past two contests. He has registered nine shots and 45 blocks in nine games this postseason.

