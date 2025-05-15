NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has two games scheduled, including one beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (at Washington) and Winnipeg (vs. Dallas) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The Hurricanes and Stars hold commanding 3-1 series leads in Round 2. The Over/Under for the Hurricanes-Capitals and Stars-Jets matchups is 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR at WSH ($8,000): Andersen hasn't piled up saves this postseason, but he has won six of eight starts while earning a league-leading .935 save percentage and 1.41 GAA. He has held the Capitals to two goals or fewer in four straight outings while stopping 71 of 76 shots.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at WPG ($7,600): Oettinger has allowed two goals or fewer in four of five outings going into Game 5 against the Jets, posting four wins and stopping 130 of 140 shots. He has surrendered only three goals on 58 shots in consecutive victories over Winnipeg. Oettinger has the potential to be the best bang-for-the-buck goalie option for Thursday's slate.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kyle Connor, WPG vs. DAL ($7,500): Connor has one goal, one assist and 11 shots in the last two contests. He leads the Jets in goals (five), assists (nine), points (14), power-play points (three), game-winning goals (two) and shots (38) this postseason.

Seth Jarvis, CAR at WSH ($6,400): Jarvis has collected one goal, two helpers, eight shots and three blocks during his three-game point streak. He has notched three goals and eight points through nine appearances this postseason.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG vs. DAL ($5,500): Ehlers has registered three goals on 15 shots and one assist in his last three outings. He has considerable upside as a value play if his offensive success continues in a must-win game for the Jets.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars at Jets

Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,000), Roope Hintz (C - $5,400), Mikael Granlund (W - $4,300)

Rantanen has been the offensive star of the playoffs, leading the league with nine goals and 19 points across 11 matches. He also tops all skaters with six power-play points and has five multi-point efforts in the last seven games. Hintz has supplied one goal, two helpers, nine shots and four blocks in four postseason outings versus Winnipeg. Following a two-assist performance in Game 3, Granlund had a hat trick in Game 4 against the Jets on Tuesday.

The top line of Dallas could log heavy minutes in Game 5 if the team utilizes 11 forwards and seven defensemen again. Rantanen has been the most consistent scoring threat, but Granlund has been heating up, and Hintz can contribute more on the scoresheet.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. DAL ($5,600): Morrissey has contributed an assist in three straight games while adding five shots and seven blocks. He hasn't scored a goal yet this postseason but has six helpers, 16 shots and 17 blocks across 10 appearances.

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR at WSH ($4,800): Gostisbehere has accounted for three goals, seven points, 16 shots and 10 blocks in nine outings this postseason. He has two goals and one assist over a three-game point spree, including one tally and a helper with the man advantage.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at WPG ($4,600): After missing 42 games due to a knee injury, Heiskanen earned a power-play assist in his return to the lineup in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Winnipeg. He accumulated six goals, 16 points, 44 shots and 42 blocks in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It won't be long before he is a multi-category contributor this postseason, and he has plenty of upside as a value play for the time being.

