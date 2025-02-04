NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has 10 games scheduled, including six in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. window, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (at St. Louis), Tampa Bay (vs. Ottawa), Buffalo (vs. Columbus), New Jersey (at Pittsburgh) and Toronto (at Calgary) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Blue Jackets-Sabres matchup is 6.5 goals, while the Devils-Penguins, Oilers-Blues and Maple Leafs-Flames contests expect 6.5 goals. The rest of the games anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. CAR ($7,600): Hellebuyck has stopped 117 out of 128 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has been excellent this season but has been better at home, posting a record of 18-3-2 with a 1.82 GAA, a .931 save percentage and five shutouts. Carolina is a challenging opponent. Hellebuyck gains some bang for the buck upside as a result.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at BOS ($7,500): Gustavsson turned aside 50 out of 53 shots in consecutive wins before getting blitzed for six goals on 52 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to Ottawa. Despite the circumstances, he still performed well, and the Wild will be eager to bounce back. Gustavsson has also been superb on the road in 2024-25, earning a 12-3-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.21 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

William Nylander, TOR at CGY ($7,300): Nylander has accounted for six goals, two assists and 30 shots in his last seven outings. He has been held off the scoresheet once during that stretch. Nylander has four goals and 14 helpers over an eight-game point streak versus the Flames.

Timo Meier, NJD at PIT ($6,200): Meier's four-game point spree ended in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo. Still, he has one goal on 16 shots and five assists in five appearances going into Tuesday's action. Meier has found the back of the net in four straight games versus Pittsburgh. He had one goal, one assist and three shots in a 3-0 win over the Penguins on Dec. 21.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at WSH ($5,900): Verhaeghe has four goals on 12 shots and two assists in two straight multi-point performances. He has three goals and eight points in his last seven meetings against the Capitals, giving him plenty of bang for the buck upside.

JJ Peterka, BUF vs. CBJ ($5,900): Peterka has five goals, four helpers and 21 shots across the past six contests. He has four tallies and two assists during his three-game point streak. Peterka scored a goal on three shots in a 6-4 loss to Columbus on Oct. 17.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Senators

Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,800), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,400), Brayden Point (C - $7,600)

Kucherov has missed the scoresheet on only one occasion in his past 15 appearances, amassing seven goals and 22 points. He has one goal, eight shots and two helpers during his three-game point spree. Guentzel has five goals, 11 points and 33 shots in his last 11 outings. Point has three goals, six points and 29 shots in nine matches going into Tuesday's slate.

Tampa Bay's top line combined for two goals and two assists in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 19. They should remain hot on Tuesday against a team playing for the second time in two nights.

Oilers at Blues

Connor McDavid (C - $9,000), Leon Draisaitl (W - $8,500), Corey Perry (W - $2,800)

McDavid has five goals, nine points and 28 shots in his last seven contests entering Tuesday night's action. Draisaitl has seven goals and 18 points in his last 12 appearances, including one goal and two helpers over his three-game point streak. Perry has three goals, 11 shots and one assist in his past six outings.

Edmonton's top line had two goals and three assists in a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Dec. 7. McDavid and Draisaitl have been red-hot producers, and Perry offers plenty of value.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ at BUF ($7,600): Werenski's five-game point streak ended in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Dallas. However, he possesses plenty of rebound appeal on Tuesday. The 27-year-old defender has two goals, four assists, 20 shots and 11 blocks in his last six appearances. Werenski has one goal and seven helpers in his past seven meetings against the Sabres, including a two-assist effort in a 6-4 win for the Blue Jackets on Oct. 17.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. CBJ ($6,400): Dahlin has five assists, four shots and five blocks over his three-game point streak. He has contributed two assists in consecutive contests. Dahlin had one helper and one shot in a 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets on Oct. 17.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at TBL ($4,900): Sanderson has three goals and six assists over his five-game point streak. He has four power-play points, 16 shots and seven blocks during that stretch.

