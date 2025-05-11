NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's Mother's Day, and there are two NHL playoff games. Since it is a Sunday, we're getting an early start with the first matchup at 4:30 p.m. EDT. My gift to the mothers reading this? These NHL DFS recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

The two pertinent injuries related to Sunday both are set to be out once again. Who knows if we'll even see Miro Heiskanen at this point, and Anthony Stolarz isn't even back on the ice yet so don't expect him for Game 4.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. WPG ($8,000): Connor Hellebuyck is back on the road, and that went quite poorly for him during the opening round. He's just hoping to get through a full road game at this point. Sergei Bobrovsky has experienced some playoff issues while Joseph Woll is a backup on the road who just gave up five goals. That leaves Oettinger with a 2.78 GAA and .910 save percentage that's honestly pretty solid based on how the postseason has gone so far. He's also posted a .919 at home this year.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. TOR ($5,900): Verhaeghe put 242 shots on net this season, but only totaled 20 goals due to an 8.3 shooting percentage. Things have picked up for him of late as he's found the back of the net six times across 12 games, including three from his last five though. The shots are also relevant as the Leafs allowed an average of 29.3 during the regular season.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Stars vs. Jets

Wyatt Johnston (C - $5,300), Jason Robertson (W - $5,300), Mason Marchment (W - $3,400)

I said it before, but I'll repeat it here. Hellebuyck was pulled in all three road appearances against the Blues. Even after a Game 2 shutout, the he's still only managed an .854 playoff save percentage. Until I see Hellebuyck right the ship on the road, I'm willing to consider stacks against him. Robertson returned from his injury in the opener, though was slotted on the Stars' third line so as not to break up their red-hot top trio. And as far as third units go, this one is excellent.

Johnston registered his second straight 30-goal effort while notching seven points in the first round. He's also on the lead power play, which is a usually a favorable place to be when it comes to offensive upside. Robertson hasn't posted a point so far, yet logged over 17 minutes in Game 2. He still racked up 35 goals this year and can claim two previous 40-goal campaigns. For the second consecutive season, Marchment had 22 goals. And the latest feat was achieved from only 63 games. He's also added three playoff points.

DEFENSEMAN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at FLA ($4,900): Rielly had a bit of a disappointing regular season, yet still tallied 41 points. He's improved during the postseason with seven points, including at least one in every outing this series. Bobrovsky enters with an .875 playoff save percentage while giving up at least four goals from four of his last six appearances.

