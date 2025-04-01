NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has 10 games scheduled, including five beginning in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. EDT window, one starting at 8:00 p.m., one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. and three taking place in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Washington (at Boston), Ottawa (vs. Buffalo), Columbus (vs. Nashville), Florida (at Montreal), Anaheim (vs. San Jose) and Utah (vs. Calgary) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Sabres-Senators, Lightning-Islanders, Sharks-Ducks and Oilers-Golden Knights matchups is 6.5 goals, while the remainder of the contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. NYI ($7,900): Vasilevskiy has surrendered two goals or fewer in five of his last six outings, stopping 118 of 126 shots en route to a 5-1-0 record. He has a 13-4-1 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .936 save percentage in 19 appearances against the Islanders.

Sam Montembeault, MTL vs. FLA ($7,200): Montembeault has a challenging matchup, making him a risky option, but he has plenty of bang for the buck potential should his success against the Panthers continue. He has gone 2-0-0 versus Florida with a 1.50 GAA and a .938 save percentage in two previous starts this season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nazem Kadri, CGY at UTA ($6,800): Kadri's six-game point spree ended in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Colorado, but he remains a solid roster choice for Tuesday's slate. He has compiled seven goals, 10 points (three on the power play) and 30 shots in the last seven contests.

Leo Carlsson, ANA vs. SJS ($5,100): Carlsson has generated four goals and four assists during a three-game point streak. He had a productive March, amassing nine goals, 30 shots, 10 blocks and 17 points in 15 games. Carlsson has two goals and three helpers in six appearances versus the Sharks.

Jack Quinn, BUF at OTT ($4,000): Quinn has registered four goals and four assists across a four-game point spree. He has three goals on seven shots in three games against Ottawa this campaign, giving him plenty of upside as a value play.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Islanders

Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,700), Brayden Point (C - $6,600), Jake Guentzel (W - $6,600)

Kucherov has amassed five goals on 33 shots and 12 assists over his eight-game point streak, including three straight multi-point performances. He has two goals and two helpers with the man advantage during that stretch. Point has potted six goals while adding one helper and 16 shots in his last five outings. Guentzel has produced five goals, nine points and 25 shots in the past seven matches, including three goals and two assists during a three-game point spree.

The top line of Tampa Bay should remain hot on Tuesday. The trio has six goals and 11 points in two games against the Islanders this season. The Lightning sit sixth in the league in power-play percentage (26.0), whereas the Islanders rank 30th on the penalty kill.

Capitals at Bruins

Alex Ovechkin (W - $7,800), Dylan Strome (C - $5,400), Aliaksei Protas (W - $5,000)

Ovechkin has compiled four goals, 26 shots and 10 points in his last seven contests. He has been held off the scoresheet on only one occasion during that span. Strome has accounted for three goals, six points and 10 shots in his last seven appearances. Protas has contributed two goals, seven points and 11 shots in seven games going into Tuesday night's action.

Washington's top line has plenty of upside versus a Boston team that allowed the sixth-most goals per game (3.71) in March. They also have affordable cap hits.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TBL at NYI ($6,000): Hedman has earned one goal, five helpers (two on the power play) and four blocks in his last four outings. He has two straight multi-point efforts, including a two-assist performance versus the Islanders last Saturday.

Lane Hutson, MTL vs. FLA ($4,400): Hutson has collected six helpers (two on the power play), two shots and seven blocks in four games heading into Tuesday's slate. He has four assists, one shot and four blocks in his last two meetings with the Panthers. If the 21-year-old defender reaches the scoresheet again, he has plenty of bang for the buck upside.

