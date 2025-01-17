NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games in the NHL on Friday. Pittsburgh takes on the Sabres in Buffalo while Vegas travels to Carolina. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. PIT ($7,600): Luukkonen has been up-and-down this season, but is coming off a 35-save performance Wednesday in a win over Carolina. He's more than capable of stringing together a stretch of solid performances and will be facing a middling Pittsburgh offense at home on Friday.

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR vs. VGK ($7,800): Kochetkov has allowed three goals in each of his last four games, though he's been outstanding at home overall going 10-3-1 with a 2.30 GAA.

VALUE PLAYS

Ryan McLeod, BUF vs. PIT ($4,500): McLeod notched a hat-trick Wednesday, marking his second three-point effort from the last three outings. He's moved up to Buffalo's top trio and comes into Friday with a very reasonable salary while going up against the Pens' league-worst 3.67 GAA..

Tomas Hertl, VGK at CAR ($6,600): Hertl has produced 12 goals and 19 assists on the campaign, with five of those points coming during the last three games. He also participates on Vegas's first power play.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

Sebastian Aho (C - $7,600), Seth Jarvis (W - $7,400), Jack Roslovic (W - $5,400)

The Hurricanes need Aho to snap out of his scoring slump with only one assist in his last five games. Roslovic leads the Canes with 17 goals and has chipped in with eight assists. Jarvis is at 31 points, including 10 over his last 10 outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK at CAR ($6,400): Theodore is enjoying another fine season and has been healthy throughout. He's produced 36 points, with 14 of those power-play assists.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. PIT ($7,000): Dahlin saw his five-game point streak snapped Wednesday, yet he's contributed six goals and 25 assists overall with 13 points as the quarterback of Buffalo's lead man-advantage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.