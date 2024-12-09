NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 9

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has three games, two beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 7:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

NY Rangers (vs. Chicago), Montreal (vs. Anaheim) and Buffalo (vs. Detroit) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The Rangers will play the second half of a back-to-back following a 7-5 loss to Seattle on Sunday, and the team is a considerable favorite to bounce back. The over/under for the Red Wings-Sabres matchup is 6.5. The other two contests anticipate 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CHI ($8,000): Shesterkin missed Sunday's game versus the Kraken to be with his wife for the birth of their child. If the 28-year-old Shesterkin returns to the lineup, he is a solid choice for Monday's slate. He has a 4-0-0 record with a 1.98 GAA and a .935 save percentage versus the Blackhawks.

Sam Montembeault, MTL vs. ANA ($7,500): Montembeault stopped 59 out of 60 shots in two victories before Saturday's 4-2 loss to Washington. His inconsistent performances make him a gamble, but he has a favorable matchup against the Ducks. Entering Monday night's action, Anaheim has been limited to one goal in three out of their last four games.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. DET ($7,200): Thompson has three goals on nine shots in three games entering Monday night's action. He has generated eight goals, 17 points and 40 shots in his last 10 appearances against the Red Wings.

Alex Tuch, BUF vs. DET ($7,000): Tuch has two assists and six shots in three contests ahead of Monday's clash with Detroit. He has two goals, two helpers and 20 shots in his past five meetings with the Red Wings. Tuch can be stacked with Thompson or played on his own.

Cole Caufield, MTL vs. ANA ($6,700): Caufield has accounted for seven goals on 37 shots and 14 points across his last 12 appearances. He has failed to earn at least one point on one occasion over his past seven outings, registering five goals and four assists. Caufield has two goals and three points in his last three contests versus Anaheim.

Lucas Raymond, DET at BUF ($6,600): Raymond has been held off the scoresheet once over his last 10 games. He has compiled eight goals, 12 points and 26 shots during that stretch, including one goal and three helpers on the power play.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Rangers vs. Blackhawks

Artemi Panarin (W - $7,500), Vincent Trocheck (C - $7,100), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,800)

Panarin has three goals and five assists during his four-game point streak. He also has 11 shots and three power-play points (one goal, two assists) during that time. Trocheck has four markers, 16 shots and three helpers in five games going into Monday's matchup. Lafreniere has one goal on 12 shots and three assists in his past four outings.

New York's top line should continue to roll offensively on Monday. Chicago is tied for 24th in the league in goals against per game (3.19). The team has surrendered the sixth-most shots per game (30.4) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. CHI ($5,800): Fox has four assists, 12 shots and five blocks in his last four outings. He has amassed one goal, nine helpers and eight shots in seven previous matches against Chicago.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.