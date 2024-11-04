NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has two games, one beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET and the other at 8:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Nashville (vs. Los Angeles) and Edmonton (vs. New Jersey) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Devils-Oilers matchup is 6.5 goals, while the Kings-Predators contest is set for 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. LAK ($8,300): Saros has won three of his last five outings, posting a 3-1-1 record with one shutout and a .919 save percentage. He has been superb against the Kings, going 6-2-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .924 save percentage in nine appearances.

Calvin Pickard, EDM vs. NJD ($8,000): Pickard will probably get the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played versus Calgary on Sunday. The 32-year-old Pickard has won his last three starts while stopping 75 out of 80 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nico Hischier, NJD at EDM ($8,600): Hischier has netted 10 goals, five assists and 45 shots on target through 14 games this season. He has scored four times on the power play and could take advantage of Edmonton's league-worst penalty kill (62.5 percent).

Steven Stamkos, NSH vs. LAK ($6,700): Stamkos has two multi-point efforts in his past three contests, compiling one goal, three helpers and nine shots. He has three points (one goal, two assists) on the man advantage during that span. The Kings sit 20th on the penalty kill (77.1 percent) in 2024-25.

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. NJD ($5,900): Hyman ended his 10-game goalless drought in Thursday's 5-1 win over Nashville. He followed that up with a two-point performance, including another goal, in Sunday's 4-2 victory against Calgary. He has four points and 33 shots through 12 appearances, but he is starting to contribute more offensively now that the monkey is off his back.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Predators vs. Kings

Filip Forsberg (W - $9,000), Ryan O'Reilly (C - $7,000), Gustav Nyquist (W - $5,600)

Forsberg has lit the lamp four times on 25 shots in five games going into Monday night's action. He has six goals, 10 points and 51 shots while being held off the scoresheet in only two out of 11 appearances this campaign. O'Reilly has earned at least one point in eight out of 11 outings. He has one goal, two helpers and seven shots across his last four games. Entering Monday's slate, Nyquist has four goals, seven points and 13 shots this season.

The top line of the Predators has been productive this season. That trend should continue versus the Kings on Monday.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandt Clarke, LAK at NSH ($6,400): Clarke's four-game point streak (one goal, six assists) ended in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago, but he still supplied six shots on goal and three blocked shots. The 21-year-old defender has 11 points, 27 shots and 22 blocks through 12 outings this season.

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at EDM ($6,200): Hamilton has accumulated one goal, seven points, 25 shots and six blocks over his last eight appearances. The 31-year-old blueliner has four goals, 19 points and 65 shots in 24 career contests versus the Oilers.

